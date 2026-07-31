Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 31, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Meet at the benches by the second parking lot. 426 Wolf Neck Road, Freeport, Maine 04032
State Park: Wolfe's Neck Woods
Event Type: Nature Exploration

Learn to identify and understand the multitude of ferns and other ancient species that inhabit our forest. Meet at 2:00 pm at the benches by the second parking lot unless otherwise noted, weather permitting. No reservations needed except for group programs.

Contact Name: The park
Contact Phone: (207) 865-4465
Cost: Free with park admission: $1.00 for ages 5-11, $4.00 for Maine residents ages 12-64, $6.00 for nonresidents ages 12-64, $2.00 for nonresidents 65 and older; persons under 5 and Maine residents 65 and older are free
Related Website

Related Documents:

July 2026 program flyer for Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park (PDF 103KB)