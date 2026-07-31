Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 31, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Meet at the end of Indian Bar Road. GPS 172 Indian Bar Road, Brooksville, Maine 04617

State Park: Holbrook Island

Event Type: Special Event

The World Famous Grassholes play high-energy bluegrass (yes, a little bit like that Billy Strings guy, but also like Greensky and Leftover Salmon and Mighty Poplar, etc.), a mix of original compositions, classics, and cool covers. It's good for dancing and nodding your head and tapping your feet, and meant to be enjoyed with friends and family. Part of a long legacy of performers that goes back to 2000, the Grassholes feature Heather Kahill on fiddle, Merrill Marsh and Sam Pfeifle on guitars, Flann OBrien on the stand-up bass, and Field Rider on Banjo and harmonica. Everybody sings a bit here and there, and they hope you sing along when you feel like it. Bring a picnic, and a blanket or lawn chair. The concert will be on the lawn.

Contact Name: The Park

Contact Phone: (207) 326-4012

Cost: Performance is free courtesy of the Friends of Holbook Island Sanctuary. And, the park entry is always free.

Related Website



Related Documents:

Program flyer for the Grassholes on 7/31 at Holbrook Island \Sanctuary (PDF 130KB)