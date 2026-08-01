Pepperdine's Most Fundable Semi-Finalist 2026

DispatchMVP Named Semi-Finalist in Pepperdine University's 2026 Most Fundable Companies Competition

DispatchMVP has saved us tons of time and simplified our dispatch workflow.” — YGT Transportation

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DispatchMVP, the AI-powered Transportation Management System (TMS) transforming the trucking industry through voice-enabled automation, today announced it has been selected as a Semi-Finalist in Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's 2026 Most Fundable Companiescompetition.Out of more than 2,100 companies from across the United States, only 85 companies advanced to the semi-final round, placing DispatchMVP among the nation's most promising high-growth startups.The Most Fundable Companies program, hosted annually by Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business School, evaluates startups on investment readiness, scalability, leadership, financial strength, market opportunity, and growth potential."Being selected as one of only 85 semi-finalists validates both our vision and the incredible work our team has put into building the next generation of transportation management software," said Tony Harmon, Co-Founder and CEO of DispatchMVP. "Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how freight is managed, and we're proud to be leading that transformation with voice-powered automation designed specifically for trucking companies."Accelerating AI InnovationThe Pepperdine recognition follows several significant milestones for DispatchMVP.The company recently executed a Statement of Work under an AWS-supported development initiative, through which Innovative Solutions, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, will provide approximately $220,000 in AWS-funded engineering services. The project will modernize DispatchMVP's cloud infrastructure, expand enterprise scalability, and accelerate development of four new AI agents that will automate key transportation workflows.DispatchMVP was also recently accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program, an exclusive program supporting startups advancing artificial intelligence technologies. The program provides technical resources, training, networking opportunities, and go-to-market support to innovative AI companies.The Future of Trucking is Voice-DrivenDispatchMVP is building what it believes is the trucking industry's first voice-enabled Transportation Management System, allowing dispatchers and drivers to interact with the platform using natural language.Its AI assistant, Otto Dispatch Pilot™, enables users to create dispatches, assign drivers, update freight status, generate reports, import transportation tenders, retrieve operational data, and perform numerous fleet management tasks using conversational voice or text commands.The platform also integrates modern technologies including AI-assisted dispatching, OCR document processing, mobile driver applications, ELD integrations, fleet telematics, and real-time operational intelligence.About DispatchMVPDispatchMVP is an AI-powered Transportation Management System (TMS) built specifically for carriers, brokers, owner-operators, and logistics companies. Its voice-enabled platform automates dispatching, fleet management, document processing, driver communications, and transportation workflows to improve productivity, reduce manual data entry, and help fleets operate more efficiently.

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