Openforce Appoints Tom Smart as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Seasoned subscription, AI, and software revenue executive joins as Openforce prepares to launch its next-generation AI-powered 1099 management platform.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openforce, the leading provider of independent contractor management, compliance, insurance, and payments, today announced the appointment of Tom Smart as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Smart will lead the company's direct and partnership sales organizations while working closely with ICM Insurance Services, and the Product, Marketing, and Customer Success teams to accelerate growth and bring Openforce’s new AI-powered innovations to market.Smart joins Openforce with a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing subscription, AI, and software sales organizations. Known for his consultative, customer-first approach, he has built his career on helping customers rethink complex business challenges and uncover new opportunities to improve performance. By challenging conventional thinking, asking the right questions, and aligning technology to each organization's unique goals, Smart helps customers solve critical operational pain points with measurable, ROI-driven solutions. This approach has consistently accelerated pipeline growth, increased bookings, and enabled him to build high-performing sales organizations that deliver predictable, sustainable revenue growth."Tom's appointment comes at a defining moment for Openforce as we prepare to launch a completely reimagined AI-powered independent contractor management platform," said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. "Powered by 25 years of proprietary 1099 data, unmatched industry expertise, and AI-driven innovation, our new platform will redefine how organizations onboard, manage, insure, pay, and retain independent contractors. Tom is exactly the kind of revenue leader we need to help bring this new standard to market, accelerate our next phase of growth, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers.""I'm thrilled to join Openforce during such an exciting period of innovation," said Tom Smart, Chief Revenue Officer at Openforce. "Openforce has built an outstanding reputation as the trusted leader in independent contractor management. With the company's new AI platform, we're uniquely positioned to help customers simplify operations, reduce risk, and unlock new levels of efficiency. I look forward to helping accelerate growth and shaping the future of independent contractor management."Over the past two decades, Openforce has evolved beyond compliance and onboarding into the industry's most comprehensive independent contractor lifecycle platform, helping organizations simplify compliance, digital onboarding, insurance, payments, portable benefits, and independent contractor retention. With the upcoming launch of its AI-powered platform, Openforce is ushering in a new era of intelligent, secure, and compliant workforce management designed for the future of independent work.About OpenforceOpenforce is the leading provider of technology and service solutions for managing relationships between contracting companies and their independent contractors. Our AI-powered platform helps businesses scale faster, maintain compliance, and reduce operational costs by streamlining 1099 onboarding, payments, and insurance. We also support retention by empowering independent contractors with the essential tools, resources, and savings they need to grow their small business.Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm RS2 Healthcare Partners (formerly Riverside Partners). To learn more, visit www.oforce.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.