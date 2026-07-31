Kenosha County to celebrate National Night Out on Aug. 4

National Night Out events will be held at six locations in Kenosha County from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Kenosha County Gang Prevention is hosting its event from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the county’s new, soon-to-open Human Services Building at 3500 52nd St.

Other locations include:

City of Kenosha event at Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave.

Shalom Center event at 4314 39th Ave.

Pleasant Prairie Police Department event at the Prairie Springs Park ballfield pavilion, 9900 Terwall Terrace.

First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave.

National Night Out is held each year on the first Tuesday in August in more than 15,000 communities in all 50 states. The goal of the events is to build neighborhood camaraderie and promote community policing.

“Our theme again this year is, 'Knowing your neighbors IS gang prevention'" said County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “We strive to strengthen neighborhoods against gang and youth violence by bringing neighbors together.”

The county event on 52nd Street will include prize drawings, games and activities for youth and families in attendance. Free hotdogs, chips and water will be served. There will also be resource tables from community organizations and activities by members of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

The events elsewhere will offer similar activities.

“We encourage people to join their neighbors for an evening of community, connection, resources, and fun,” said Glenn Larson, Gang Intervention/Youth Justice Supervisor with the Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services.