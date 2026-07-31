Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,437 in the last 365 days.

USA Track & Field Names Team for World Athletics U20 Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — 89 of America’s top young runners, walkers, jumpers, and throwers will represent Team USATF at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships, August 5-9 in Eugene, Oregon. USA Track & Field, the sport’s national governing body, announced its roster today. The championships return to the United States for the first time since 2014, when Hayward Field in Eugene also hosted the event.

The men’s roster is headlined by two current American U20 record holders. Incoming Texas Tech freshman Tate Taylor will contest the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. The 18-year-old owns the American U20 record in the 100m after clocking 9.92 last year. Rising University of Georgia junior Le’Ezra Brown will compete in the 110m hurdles after setting a pending American U20 record of 12.95 at the USATF U20 Championships in Eugene in June.

The women’s team features two athletes who rank No. 2 on the U.S. U20 all-time lists in their respective events. Rising Auburn sophomore Sophia Mazzoni will compete in the javelin after launching a personal best 56.51m in May. Rising Florida sophomore Claire Stegall enters the 1500m after running 4:04.59 at the USATF U20 Championships in June to move to No. 2 in American U20 history.

“This team is filled with athletes who represent the future of Team USATF,” said USATF CEO Max Siegel. “With the Olympic Games coming to Los Angeles in 2028, the World Athletics U20 Championships provide an invaluable opportunity for these young athletes to compete against the world's best. We believe this group has the talent to lead the medal table and continue building the next generation of American track and field.”

The 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships will stream live on Peacock from August 5-9. A complete competition schedule is available online.

Full team rosters are below.

Women’s Team

100m Mia Maxwell
  Mariah Maxwell
200m Mia Maxwell
  Mariah Maxwell
400m Ataja Stephane-Vazquez
  Clara Adams
800m Paige Sheppard
  Elisabeth Barada
1500m Claire Stegall
  Ellery Lincoln
3000m Chiara Dailey
5000m Emily Wisniewski
3000m SC Sierra Wall
  Arabella Nelson
100mH Madeline Cooper
  Tori Goodson
400mH Natalie Dumas
  Tatum Lynn
5000m RW Grace Wagener
High Jump Bailey Hensgens
  Brianna Rivers
Pole Vault Kylie Neira
  Katherine Blue
Long Jump Abigail Mecklenberg
  Parker Coes
Triple Jump D'Anna Cotton
  Shi'eana Hall
Shot Put Jaslene Massey
  Addy MacArthur
Discus Jaslene Massey
  Jillian Scully
Hammer Burklie Burton
  Meagan Ewers
Javelin Emily Harbach
  Sophia Mazzoni
Heptathlon Chiora Enyinna-Okeig
  Destiny Look
100m Relay Pool Mia Maxwell
  Mariah Maxwell
100m Relay Pool Ava Kitchings
  Ahalyna Taylor
  Sanyah Keeton
  Aster Jones
  Naiaja Sizemore
  Madeline Cooper
400m Relay Pool Ataja Stephane-Vazquez
  Clara Adams
  Taylor-Nicole Overton
  Ashtyn Lewis
  Olivia Harris
  Natalie Dumas
 
 
Men’s Team
 
 
100m Tate Taylor
  Kyler Brown
200m Tate Taylor
  Blake Hamilton
400m Jayden Deleon
  Quincy Wilson
800m Stefon Dodoo
  Kaleb Burroughs
1500m Henry Dixon
  Nate Stadtlander
3000m Noah Bontrager
  Owen Powell
5000m Juan Gonzalez
  Jack Bidwell
3000m SC Austin Carrera
110mH Zacchaeus Brocks
  Le'Ezra Brown
400mH Keenen Davis
  Miller Warme
5000m RW Gael Plasencia
     
High Jump Gage Voyles
  Maddox Krotzer
Pole Vault Jaxon Jerabek
  Isaiah Whitaker
Long Jump Quincy Isaac
  Carter Reckelberg
Triple Jump Miles Nesmith
  Justin Arogundade
Shot Put Omar Hussein
  Michael Kpomassy
Discus Simon Rosselli
  Chris Marcell
Hammer Kayden Hulet
Javelin Nolan Carey
Decathlon Brody Foster
  Darius Jones Jr.
100m Relay Pool Tate Taylor
  Kyler Brown
  Dillon Mitchell
  Nicholas Altheimer
  Auralleus Hicks
  Cy Lugo
  Jayson Smith
  Blake Hamilton
400m Relay Pool Jayden Deleon
  Quincy Wilson
  Cameron Tucker
  Alexander Osayemi
  Jaelen Hunter
  Joshua Shelton
  Ade Lloyd
  Carlo Johnson
 
 
Coaching Staff
Carmelita Jeter - Head Coach - Sprints/Hurdles
Andrew Bloom - Assistant Coach - Throws
Marissa Chew - Assistant Coach - Jumps/Multis
Milton Mallard - Assistant Coach - Distance
 
Logistics Contractors
Danielle Siebert - Logistics Contractor
Byron Turner - Logistics Contractor
Lauryn Williams - Logistics Contractor
 
Managers
Jess Riden - Event Manager
Janelle Branch - Event Manager
Morgan Goodwin - Event Manager
 
Medical Staff
Brittany Garcia - Head ATC
Jacque Heeman - PT
Phillip Hartog - ATC
Robert Torres - ATC
Alexis Tingan - MD
Rhode Mesidor - DC
Jermaine Bean - Sport Psychologist

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

USA Track & Field Names Team for World Athletics U20 Championships

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.