USA Track & Field Names Team for World Athletics U20 Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — 89 of America’s top young runners, walkers, jumpers, and throwers will represent Team USATF at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships, August 5-9 in Eugene, Oregon. USA Track & Field, the sport’s national governing body, announced its roster today. The championships return to the United States for the first time since 2014, when Hayward Field in Eugene also hosted the event.

The men’s roster is headlined by two current American U20 record holders. Incoming Texas Tech freshman Tate Taylor will contest the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. The 18-year-old owns the American U20 record in the 100m after clocking 9.92 last year. Rising University of Georgia junior Le’Ezra Brown will compete in the 110m hurdles after setting a pending American U20 record of 12.95 at the USATF U20 Championships in Eugene in June.

The women’s team features two athletes who rank No. 2 on the U.S. U20 all-time lists in their respective events. Rising Auburn sophomore Sophia Mazzoni will compete in the javelin after launching a personal best 56.51m in May. Rising Florida sophomore Claire Stegall enters the 1500m after running 4:04.59 at the USATF U20 Championships in June to move to No. 2 in American U20 history.

“This team is filled with athletes who represent the future of Team USATF,” said USATF CEO Max Siegel. “With the Olympic Games coming to Los Angeles in 2028, the World Athletics U20 Championships provide an invaluable opportunity for these young athletes to compete against the world's best. We believe this group has the talent to lead the medal table and continue building the next generation of American track and field.”

The 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships will stream live on Peacock from August 5-9. A complete competition schedule is available online.

Full team rosters are below.

Women’s Team

100m Mia Maxwell Mariah Maxwell 200m Mia Maxwell Mariah Maxwell 400m Ataja Stephane-Vazquez Clara Adams 800m Paige Sheppard Elisabeth Barada 1500m Claire Stegall Ellery Lincoln 3000m Chiara Dailey 5000m Emily Wisniewski 3000m SC Sierra Wall Arabella Nelson 100mH Madeline Cooper Tori Goodson 400mH Natalie Dumas Tatum Lynn 5000m RW Grace Wagener High Jump Bailey Hensgens Brianna Rivers Pole Vault Kylie Neira Katherine Blue Long Jump Abigail Mecklenberg Parker Coes Triple Jump D'Anna Cotton Shi'eana Hall Shot Put Jaslene Massey Addy MacArthur Discus Jaslene Massey Jillian Scully Hammer Burklie Burton Meagan Ewers Javelin Emily Harbach Sophia Mazzoni Heptathlon Chiora Enyinna-Okeig Destiny Look 100m Relay Pool Mia Maxwell Mariah Maxwell 100m Relay Pool Ava Kitchings Ahalyna Taylor Sanyah Keeton Aster Jones Naiaja Sizemore Madeline Cooper 400m Relay Pool Ataja Stephane-Vazquez Clara Adams Taylor-Nicole Overton Ashtyn Lewis Olivia Harris Natalie Dumas

100m Tate Taylor Kyler Brown 200m Tate Taylor Blake Hamilton 400m Jayden Deleon Quincy Wilson 800m Stefon Dodoo Kaleb Burroughs 1500m Henry Dixon Nate Stadtlander 3000m Noah Bontrager Owen Powell 5000m Juan Gonzalez Jack Bidwell 3000m SC Austin Carrera 110mH Zacchaeus Brocks Le'Ezra Brown 400mH Keenen Davis Miller Warme 5000m RW Gael Plasencia High Jump Gage Voyles Maddox Krotzer Pole Vault Jaxon Jerabek Isaiah Whitaker Long Jump Quincy Isaac Carter Reckelberg Triple Jump Miles Nesmith Justin Arogundade Shot Put Omar Hussein Michael Kpomassy Discus Simon Rosselli Chris Marcell Hammer Kayden Hulet Javelin Nolan Carey Decathlon Brody Foster Darius Jones Jr. 100m Relay Pool Tate Taylor Kyler Brown Dillon Mitchell Nicholas Altheimer Auralleus Hicks Cy Lugo Jayson Smith Blake Hamilton 400m Relay Pool Jayden Deleon Quincy Wilson Cameron Tucker Alexander Osayemi Jaelen Hunter Joshua Shelton Ade Lloyd Carlo Johnson

Carmelita Jeter - Head Coach - Sprints/HurdlesAndrew Bloom - Assistant Coach - ThrowsMarissa Chew - Assistant Coach - Jumps/MultisMilton Mallard - Assistant Coach - DistanceDanielle Siebert - Logistics ContractorByron Turner - Logistics ContractorLauryn Williams - Logistics ContractorJess Riden - Event ManagerJanelle Branch - Event ManagerMorgan Goodwin - Event ManagerBrittany Garcia - Head ATCJacque Heeman - PTPhillip Hartog - ATCRobert Torres - ATCAlexis Tingan - MDRhode Mesidor - DCJermaine Bean - Sport Psychologist