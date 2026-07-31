USA Track & Field Names Team for World Athletics U20 Championships
INDIANAPOLIS — 89 of America’s top young runners, walkers, jumpers, and throwers will represent Team USATF at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships, August 5-9 in Eugene, Oregon. USA Track & Field, the sport’s national governing body, announced its roster today. The championships return to the United States for the first time since 2014, when Hayward Field in Eugene also hosted the event.
The men’s roster is headlined by two current American U20 record holders. Incoming Texas Tech freshman Tate Taylor will contest the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. The 18-year-old owns the American U20 record in the 100m after clocking 9.92 last year. Rising University of Georgia junior Le’Ezra Brown will compete in the 110m hurdles after setting a pending American U20 record of 12.95 at the USATF U20 Championships in Eugene in June.
The women’s team features two athletes who rank No. 2 on the U.S. U20 all-time lists in their respective events. Rising Auburn sophomore Sophia Mazzoni will compete in the javelin after launching a personal best 56.51m in May. Rising Florida sophomore Claire Stegall enters the 1500m after running 4:04.59 at the USATF U20 Championships in June to move to No. 2 in American U20 history.
“This team is filled with athletes who represent the future of Team USATF,” said USATF CEO Max Siegel. “With the Olympic Games coming to Los Angeles in 2028, the World Athletics U20 Championships provide an invaluable opportunity for these young athletes to compete against the world's best. We believe this group has the talent to lead the medal table and continue building the next generation of American track and field.”
The 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships will stream live on Peacock from August 5-9. A complete competition schedule is available online.
Full team rosters are below.
Women’s Team
|100m
|Mia
|Maxwell
|Mariah
|Maxwell
|200m
|Mia
|Maxwell
|Mariah
|Maxwell
|400m
|Ataja
|Stephane-Vazquez
|Clara
|Adams
|800m
|Paige
|Sheppard
|Elisabeth
|Barada
|1500m
|Claire
|Stegall
|Ellery
|Lincoln
|3000m
|Chiara
|Dailey
|5000m
|Emily
|Wisniewski
|3000m SC
|Sierra
|Wall
|Arabella
|Nelson
|100mH
|Madeline
|Cooper
|Tori
|Goodson
|400mH
|Natalie
|Dumas
|Tatum
|Lynn
|5000m RW
|Grace
|Wagener
|High Jump
|Bailey
|Hensgens
|Brianna
|Rivers
|Pole Vault
|Kylie
|Neira
|Katherine
|Blue
|Long Jump
|Abigail
|Mecklenberg
|Parker
|Coes
|Triple Jump
|D'Anna
|Cotton
|Shi'eana
|Hall
|Shot Put
|Jaslene
|Massey
|Addy
|MacArthur
|Discus
|Jaslene
|Massey
|Jillian
|Scully
|Hammer
|Burklie
|Burton
|Meagan
|Ewers
|Javelin
|Emily
|Harbach
|Sophia
|Mazzoni
|Heptathlon
|Chiora
|Enyinna-Okeig
|Destiny
|Look
|100m Relay Pool
|Mia
|Maxwell
|Mariah
|Maxwell
|100m Relay Pool
|Ava
|Kitchings
|Ahalyna
|Taylor
|Sanyah
|Keeton
|Aster
|Jones
|Naiaja
|Sizemore
|Madeline
|Cooper
|400m Relay Pool
|Ataja
|Stephane-Vazquez
|Clara
|Adams
|Taylor-Nicole
|Overton
|Ashtyn
|Lewis
|Olivia
|Harris
|Natalie
|Dumas
Men’s Team
|100m
|Tate
|Taylor
|Kyler
|Brown
|200m
|Tate
|Taylor
|Blake
|Hamilton
|400m
|Jayden
|Deleon
|Quincy
|Wilson
|800m
|Stefon
|Dodoo
|Kaleb
|Burroughs
|1500m
|Henry
|Dixon
|Nate
|Stadtlander
|3000m
|Noah
|Bontrager
|Owen
|Powell
|5000m
|Juan
|Gonzalez
|Jack
|Bidwell
|3000m SC
|Austin
|Carrera
|110mH
|Zacchaeus
|Brocks
|Le'Ezra
|Brown
|400mH
|Keenen
|Davis
|Miller
|Warme
|5000m RW
|Gael
|Plasencia
|High Jump
|Gage
|Voyles
|Maddox
|Krotzer
|Pole Vault
|Jaxon
|Jerabek
|Isaiah
|Whitaker
|Long Jump
|Quincy
|Isaac
|Carter
|Reckelberg
|Triple Jump
|Miles
|Nesmith
|Justin
|Arogundade
|Shot Put
|Omar
|Hussein
|Michael
|Kpomassy
|Discus
|Simon
|Rosselli
|Chris
|Marcell
|Hammer
|Kayden
|Hulet
|Javelin
|Nolan
|Carey
|Decathlon
|Brody
|Foster
|Darius
|Jones Jr.
|100m Relay Pool
|Tate
|Taylor
|Kyler
|Brown
|Dillon
|Mitchell
|Nicholas
|Altheimer
|Auralleus
|Hicks
|Cy
|Lugo
|Jayson
|Smith
|Blake
|Hamilton
|400m Relay Pool
|Jayden
|Deleon
|Quincy
|Wilson
|Cameron
|Tucker
|Alexander
|Osayemi
|Jaelen
|Hunter
|Joshua
|Shelton
|Ade
|Lloyd
|Carlo
|Johnson
Coaching Staff
Carmelita Jeter - Head Coach - Sprints/Hurdles
Andrew Bloom - Assistant Coach - Throws
Marissa Chew - Assistant Coach - Jumps/Multis
Milton Mallard - Assistant Coach - Distance
Logistics Contractors
Danielle Siebert - Logistics Contractor
Byron Turner - Logistics Contractor
Lauryn Williams - Logistics Contractor
Managers
Jess Riden - Event Manager
Janelle Branch - Event Manager
Morgan Goodwin - Event Manager
Medical Staff
Brittany Garcia - Head ATC
Jacque Heeman - PT
Phillip Hartog - ATC
Robert Torres - ATC
Alexis Tingan - MD
Rhode Mesidor - DC
Jermaine Bean - Sport Psychologist
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