Brunswick County Board of Commissioners holds regular meeting Monday, Aug. 3

Meeting Livestream

Click the link below to watch the meeting live and find the future replay on the Brunswick County Agendas and Minutes Portal.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners will meet for a regular meeting at 3 p.m. this Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. The public is welcome to attend in person or watch live on the Brunswick County Agendas and Minutes Portal.

The commissioners’ chambers are on the first floor of the David R. Sandifer Administration Building at 30 Government Center Drive in Bolivia (28422).

View the full agenda and accompanying reports and subscribe to agenda notifications on the Brunswick County Agendas and Minutes Portal. Meeting livestreams and replays can be accessed in the Portal through the Media (Camera) Icon for each Board of Commissioners meeting date.

Agenda Preview

Below are a few selected items from the agenda that the Board of Commissioners will discuss and take possible action on during the regular meeting.

VI. Public Hearings

Emergency Management – Public Hearing for Fire Fee Funding Based on the Adoption of the 2026-2027 Budget from the NC General Assembly: Request the Board hold a public hearing regarding the changes in the fire fee funding as a result of the Fiscal Year 2027 budget adopted by the NC General Assembly.

VII. Administrative Report

Utilities – Crane Pumps & Systems PFT Corp. Grinder Package Contract Approval: Request the Board approve a contract with Crane Pumps & Systems PFT Corp. for the annual purchase of Barnes Grinder Pump packages. Utilities – Greer Lime Company Contract Approval: Request the Board approve a contract with Greer Lime Company in the amount of $2,936,006.09 for the purchase of lime needed for water treatment. Utilities – Preferred Sources Inc. (Myers Grinder Pumps) Grinder Package Contract Approval: Request the Board approve a contract with Preferred Sources Inc., for the annual purchase of Myers Grinder Pump packages and tank extensions.

VIII. Board Appointments

Clerk to the Board – Fire Funding Committee Appointment: Request the Board consider the appointment of the Fire Funding Committee from the list of applicants attached and to appoint two (2) Board of Commissioners. Clerk to the Board – Voting Delegate and Alternate for NCACC Annual Conference: Request the Board appoint a voting delegate (Commissioner Cooke) and an alternate for the NCACC Annual Meeting in August.

X. Closed Session

County Attorney - Closed Session: Request the Board enter closed session pursuant to N.C.G.S. 143-318.11(a)(1) (3) and (5) to approve closed session minutes of July 6, 2026, consult with its attorney in order to preserve the attorney-client privilege regarding HIC Land, LLC and CLD Engineering, PLLC vs Brunswick County, and to discuss acquisition of property.

Public Comment and Public Hearings

Most regular meetings include a time for public comment before the Commissioners at the beginning of the meeting. Some meetings also have public hearings for specific issues. The public hearings are similar to a public comment period but pertain to one topic.

Individuals wishing to speak during a public hearing should sign up before the meeting starts on the form at the door dedicated to public hearings. This form is separate from the form used to sign up for public comments at the beginning of the meeting.

Speakers wishing to distribute any related documents, printed comments or materials to the commissioners should deliver at least eight copies to the county clerk at least fifteen minutes before the meeting starts.

Learn more about Board of Commissioners meetings and our public comment and public hearing policies.

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Media Inquiries

Media are requested to contact Brunswick County Communications by noon on the day of the meeting to help facilitate requests for interviews before or directly after board meetings. Brunswick County will post a recap of the meeting with actions taken at brunswickcountync.gov.

For media inquiries, contact Communications Director Meagan Kascsak.

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