Pawtucket man sentenced to double life in state prison for 2023 murder

Published on Friday, July 31, 2026

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a Pawtucket man has sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to double life in prison for the 2023 murder of 27-year-old Emmanuel Torres Plaza in Central Falls.

On July 31, 2025, at a hearing before Superior Court Justice Robert D. Krause, Luis Lopez (age 42) was sentenced to double life at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI), with a consecutive sentence of 20 years to serve.

On May 13, 2026, following the conclusion of a six-day trial, a jury found the defendant guilty of one count of first-degree murder, one count of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, one count of carrying a pistol without a license, one count of possession of a ghost gun, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

“Thanks to the two bystanders that spoke up, law enforcement was able to apprehend this defendant after he committed a senseless act of violence,” said Attorney General Neronha. “Now, with this double life sentence, he will be held accountable for his terrible crime. While Emmanuel will forever be missed by his loved ones, I hope that today’s sentence can bring his family a sense of closure. I am grateful to the Central Falls Police Department for their partnership on this case, as well as the assistance of our law enforcement partners in Massachusetts.”

During the trial, the State proved beyond a reasonable doubt that on September 23, 2023, the defendant shot and killed Emmanuel Torres Plaza in Central Falls.

That night, the Central Falls Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on Dexter Street. Investigators found Torres Plaza deceased at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators recovered seventeen spent 9mm shell casings from the scene.

Video surveillance from the area captured the shooter, dressed in black, pulling into a lot across the street from Torres Plaza’s business earlier that evening. At approximately 9:14pm, video shows Torres Plaza running across the street toward his car. As Torres Plaza approached his car, the shooter jumped up from behind the car with a pistol in each hand and fired seventeen shots at Torres Plaza. The shooter then fled the scene.

Later that night, just after 10pm, the Plainville Police Department in Massachusetts received multiple calls about a car that was engulfed in flames. One call from two high school students reported a man, later identified as the defendant, walking away from the burning car in the middle of the road with a gas can. A few minutes later, officers from the Plainville Police Department located the defendant walking by the side of the road. The two high school students identified the defendant as the man they saw walking away from the burning car, and officers took the defendant into custody. In the defendant’s backpack, investigators found a Glock 17 semi-automatic handgun, a Polymer80 semi-automatic ghost gun, a bullet proof vest, black clothing, a ski mask, multiple license plates, gloves, and three 33 round large capacity magazines.

The Plainville Police Department subsequently sent out a flyer with information about the defendant to local police departments, which the Central Falls Police Department received. After recognizing the evidence and investigating further, Central Falls Police investigators confirmed that the burned vehicle matched the vehicle the defendant used to flee the murder scene, and that the shell casings found at the scene were all linked to the guns found in the defendant’s possession.

“Removing firearms from our streets and taking them out of the hands of violent criminals is essential to keeping our community safe,” said Central Falls Police Colonel Anthony J. Roberson. “I hope that this double life sentence assists the victim’s family in their process of healing. I commend our officers and investigators, as well as our partners at the Attorney General’s Office, for their hard work on this investigation, and I thank our law enforcement partners in Massachusetts for their role in bringing this defendant to justice.”

Special Assistant Attorneys General Edward Mullaney and Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Burke of the Office of the Attorney General and Detective Kerry Craig of the Central Falls Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case with the assistance of Detective Lindsay Santos of the Plainville Police Department, the North Attleboro Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police.

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