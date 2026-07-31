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Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 31, 2026 FDA Publish Date: July 31, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Additional product with undeclared wheat, soy, milk, and egg allergens due to foreign language packaging that did not contain English ingredients, nutrition facts, or allergen declarations. Company Name: Lidl US Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Chocolate Truffle Coating & Apricot Filling 11.6 oz (330 g) box

Company Announcement

ARLINGTON, VA – JULY 31, 2026 – Lidl US is expanding its July 24, 2026 recall of Eridanous Shortbread Cookies to include all units with a foreign language ingredients and nutrition facts panel for the following products:

Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Chocolate Truffle Coating & Apricot Filling - 11.6 oz (330 g) box (UPC 4056489125839)

Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Apricot Filling and Cocoa Topping with Coconut Sprinkles - 11.6 oz (330 g) box (UPC 4056489125846)

Both of these products were distributed with foreign language packaging and failed to include English ingredient lists, nutrition facts panels, or required allergen declarations. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat, soy, milk, egg, or tree nut (coconut) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The products were distributed between 07/15/2026 - 07/28/2026 to all Lidl US retail store locations in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall was originally initiated after foreign language packaging was discovered that did not contain English ingredients, nutrition facts, or allergen declarations. Lidl US is expanding the recall following a review of supplier distribution records, which flagged additional units of the Coconut variant as potentially having the same foreign language packaging errors.

Customers with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat, soy, milk, egg, or tree nut (coconut) should not consume this product. Customers should immediately discard or return the recalled product to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund (a receipt is not required for return). Customers who have questions about this recall should call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844) 747-5435, Monday – Saturday between 8 am - 8 pm ET.

The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. Lidl US regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall. Our Quality Assurance Department is constantly working to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families. We are grateful for all our Lidl US customers who choose to shop with us every day.

Link to Original Announcement