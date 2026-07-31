Renforth Resources Announces Gold and Silver Surface Channel Results from Parbec Gold Deposit in Malartic, Quebec

Parbec Location Parbec Property Channel Detail Map (shown on this map are 3 channels for which we do not yet have results, CHNL-PAR-26-59, CHNL-PAR-26-60 and CHNL-PAR-26-61, those results will be released once available) Parbec Channel Assay Highlights

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)

I am pleased to have demonstrated the presence of previously unknown gold mineralization on surface within the open pit footprint of our MRE for the Parbec gold deposit.” — Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth Resources Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce positive channel results obtained from our wholly owned Parbec Gold Deposit, contiguous to Agnico Eagle’s Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. As previously announced, Renforth cut 8 channels ranging in length between 0.85m to 24.5m over various lithologies within the recently stripped area of the open pit footprint which accompanies the April 2025 MRE for Parbec. Five of the channels cut returned gold assay values above the 0.27g/t Au cut-off grade employed in the April 2025 MRE, which also used $2100 USD in calculating the resource on an NSR basis. The two highlight channels noted above and detailed below end in mineralization and are unconstrained.Renforth Resources is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the company’s profile at https://b2idigital.com/renforth-resources-1 In addition to the sample results presented below, Renforth would like to advise shareholders that several additional small channels were cut in felsite identified upon the completion of ground and drone mapping in the stripped area at Parbec, results for those samples are pending. Renforth would also like to advise shareholders that a small drill program has been commenced targeting undercuts in the general areas of Channel 51 and Channel 58, which are located proximal to the Cadillac Break at the eastern end of the trenched area.“I am pleased to have demonstrated the presence of previously unknown gold mineralization on surface within the open pit footprint of our MRE for the Parbec gold deposit. Generally speaking, I, and our entire technical team, are impressed with the results of this stripping and channel sampling campaign. I commenced this program in late fall 2025 with an idea. As happens in what is exploration, albeit the exploration of an established gold deposit, gambling on doing the unconventional can pay off, and here stripping has paid off for the 3rd time in Renforth’s exploration history. It is a cost-effective way to generate an enormous amount of data, high grade gold beinga part of the dataset is a bonus” states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.Channel results as presented on the right are as measured in the cut channel along the surface, these are not true widths. Neither the true widths or any sub-surface information for the intervals presented above are known.To date Renforth has done almost no assaying for silver at Parbec and it is not included in the resource statement. Silver has been identified as present by Renforth during prior limited multi-assay testwork. For this reason it was decided to assay via photon analysis for gold and silver, acknowledging that the cut-off grade for silver in photon assay is higher than in fire assay, silver at Parbec is an accessory mineral only (based on findings to date and geological setting) and the value of gold is also higher than the value of silver.Samples were cut, logged, bagged and tagged in the field. The sealed samples were delivered to the facilities of MSA Labs in Val d’Or where they underwent photon assay for gold and silver using protocol CPA-AgAu1. Photon assay can only register the presence of gold above a grade of 0.03g/t and can only register the presence of silver above a grade of 1.5g/t, below these thresholds the process cannot detect the metals.Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P. Geo (OGQ#2129), a “qualified person” pursuant to NI 43-101ABOUT RENFORTH RESOURCES INC.Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. The Company also holds the Victoria Ni/Cu/Co polymetallic deposit. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, and the Company’s strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:Nicole BrewsterPresident & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.nicole@renforthresources.com(416)818-1393CSE: RFR | OTC: RFHRFNeither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Media Contact:

Renforth Resources reports gold and silver surface channel results from its Parbec Gold Deposit

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