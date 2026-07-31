ICYMI: More Than 20 Military & Veteran Organizations Urge Congress to Pass the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act

WASHINGTON – More than 20 veteran, military, caregiver and survivor organizations this week called on Congress to pass U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s (Kan.) legislation, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, to improve and expand benefits to tens of millions of veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors. “We urge Congress to pass the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act on behalf of millions of Americans who would directly benefit from this bill. Its passage would finally address the wounded veteran tax that forces more than 59,000 combat-injured, medically retired veterans to forfeit a portion of their earned military retirement pay, increase compensation for the most catastrophically injured, expand mental health and suicide-prevention care, and strengthen long-awaited support for caregivers and survivors,” stated the coalition. “Congress has an opportunity to do what is right by delivering meaningful support to those who served this nation in uniform, as well as the families, caregivers, and survivors who carry the burden alongside them. We have heard their calls for help for decades. The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act is how those calls can be answered. The good this bill would do for the community is clear, and the time to act is now.” The coalition of organizations includes The American Legion, the Military Officers Association of America, Wounded Warrior Project, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, American Veterans (AMVETS), the American Optometric Association, Avalon Action Alliance, Commissioned Officers Association of the USPHS, Gold Star Spouses of America, K9s For Warriors, Korean War Veterans Association, Military Chaplains Association, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Mission Roll Call, the National Defense Committee, the National Military Family Association, Sons and Daughters In Touch, the United States Army Warrant Officers Association, USCG Chief Petty Officers Association, the Veterans Justice Alliance and the Vietnam Veterans of America. This legislation is also supported by Concerned Veterans of America, National Taxpayers Union, Air Force Sergeants Association, ALS Association, Dog Tag Buddies, the Veterans Survivor Coalition and Brit Slabinski and Earl Plumlee, Medal of Honor recipients and President and Vice President of the Medal of Honor Society. The coalition’s full statement can be found here. More information about the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act can be found here. # # #