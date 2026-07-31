Caring Pathways Names Dr. Kelly Knoll Its First Veterinarian Emeritus, Honoring Over a Decade of Compassionate Service

Dr. Kelly Knoll and her beloved Lily

Denver veterinary leader recognized for helping shape the future of in-home hospice and end-of-life care for pets.

Dr. Kelly helped establish not only how we practice medicine, but also the support families receive during one of the most profound moments they experience with their beloved pets,” ” — Jeff Lewis, CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring Pathways, a Colorado-based leader in in-home veterinary hospice , palliative care, and euthanasia services , today announced that Dr. Kelly Knoll has been named the inaugural recipient of the organization’s newly established Veterinarian Emeritus designation.Created to recognize veterinarians whose leadership, clinical excellence, and compassionate service have left a lasting impact on both Caring Pathways and the field of veterinary end-of-life care, the designation honors Dr. Knoll’s remarkable career as she retires after more than a decade with the organization.Dr. Knoll joined Caring Pathways in 2014 as one of the practice’s first associate veterinarians. During her tenure, she guided thousands of Colorado families through one of life’s most difficult decisions, providing compassionate in-home hospice and euthanasia care while helping elevate the standard of veterinary end-of-life medicine.In addition to serving pet families, Dr. Knoll played a vital role in mentoring and training many of Caring Pathways’ veterinarians. Her clinical expertise, calm presence, and unwavering compassion helped shape the organization’s culture and standards of care, influences that continue to benefit families throughout Colorado and beyond.“As one of the earliest members of our veterinary team, Dr. Kelly helped establish not only how we practice medicine, but also the support families receive during one of the most profound moments they experience with their beloved pets,” said Jeff Lewis, Ph.D., CEO of Caring Pathways. “It is only fitting that she becomes the first recipient of this recognition.”Dr. Knoll’s legacy will continue through the veterinarians she mentored, the families whose lives she touched, and the compassionate example she established for future generations of veterinary professionals.“She helped shape Caring Pathways into the organization it is today,” said Dr. Chelsea McGivney, Executive Director of Operations at Caring Pathways. “Through her mentorship, professionalism, and deep compassion, she has influenced generations of veterinarians who will continue her legacy for years to come.”The Veterinarian Emeritus designation will serve as an enduring recognition for exceptional veterinarians whose contributions have advanced Caring Pathways’ mission of providing compassionate, dignified end-of-life care for pets and the people who love them.About Caring PathwaysFounded in 2010 by Dr. Larry Magnuson, Caring Pathways is a leading provider of in-home veterinary hospice, palliative care, quality-of-life consultations , and euthanasia services. Headquartered in Colorado, the organization serves families throughout the Colorado Front Range and additional communities across the United States. Caring Pathways is committed to helping pets and their families experience comfort, dignity, and compassionate support throughout every stage of the end-of-life journey.

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