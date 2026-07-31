Oceanic Counseling Group Welcomes Licensed Professional Counselor Jessica Vanhannegeyn to Its Anderson Office

Clemson-trained therapist brings creative, evidence-based care for children, teens, adults, and families to the Upstate

ANDERSON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oceanic Counseling Group is pleased to announce that Jessica Vanhannegeyn, LPC , has joined the practice's Anderson office , where she will provide individual and family counseling to children, adolescents, young adults, and adults across the Upstate.Vanhannegeyn is a Licensed Professional Counselor who earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Master of Education, and Education Specialist degrees in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Clemson University. Her professional experience spans both school-based and outpatient settings, and she has training in components of Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) and crisis counseling.In her work with clients, Vanhannegeyn draws on techniques from Adlerian Therapy, Reality Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Person-Centered approaches. While evidence-based practice forms the foundation of her work, she is known for weaving in creative interventions — interactive activities, visual tools, storytelling, and expressive techniques — to help clients engage with therapy in ways that feel meaningful and approachable."Creativity can open doors to insight, healing, and personal growth that traditional conversation alone may not always reach," Vanhannegeyn said. "Whether I'm working with a child, a teenager, or an adult, my goal is to help clients not only manage life's challenges but also build resilience, strengthen self-awareness, and create lasting wellness in every area of their lives."Vanhannegeyn also takes a holistic approach to counseling, recognizing the connection between mind, body, and spirit."Jessica brings exactly the kind of warmth, clinical training, and creativity that families in Anderson are looking for," said a representative of Oceanic Counseling Group. "Her background across school and outpatient settings makes her a tremendous resource for young clients and their parents, and we're thrilled to have her on the team."Outside the therapy room, Vanhannegeyn is an avid reader with a lifelong fondness for the color pink and for butterflies as symbols of growth and transformation. She is also fluent in American Sign Language (ASL) and has taught herself British Sign Language (BSL).Vanhannegeyn is now accepting new clients at Oceanic Counseling Group's Anderson office, located on W. Beltline Boulevard in the professional office park between Lowe's Home Improvement and Home Depot. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (864) 973-7873 or by visiting oceaniccounseling.com.About Oceanic Counseling GroupOceanic Counseling Group is a South Carolina mental health practice with over 50 therapists and a team of administrative professionals. Headquartered in Surfside Beach, the practice operates clinical offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet, Surfside Beach, West Columbia, Forest Acres, Irmo, Greenville, Anderson, and North Charleston, along with a telehealth division serving clients across the state. Oceanic clinicians treat a wide range of concerns, including PTSD and trauma, anxiety, depression, OCD, grief, and relationship and family issues. The practice accepts most insurance plans , including EAP, Medicare, and Medicaid. Learn more at www.oceaniccounseling.com

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