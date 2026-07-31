Metro Park's Employee Honored with Beacon of Inclusion Award

Nashville, TN --- Metro Parks and Recreation's Glen "Golden" Adkins, Special Programs Coordinator for the nationally recognized disABILITIES Program, has been honored with the 2026 Beacon of Inclusion Award by Empower Tennessee for his decades of dedication to creating inclusive recreational opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Adkins received the Beacon of Inclusion Award during Empower Tennessee's annual Americans with Disabilities Act celebration on July 24 at the Frist Art Museum. The award recognizes individuals, businesses, advocates, and organizations that champion accessibility, inclusion, and equity by creating more welcoming and equitable communities.

"Glen has helped create a place where everyone belongs," said Metro Parks Director Monique Horton Odom. "His passion, compassion, and unwavering commitment have changed countless lives. This recognition reflects not only Glen's extraordinary leadership, but Metro Parks' commitment to ensuring recreation is accessible to everyone."

Adkins has led Metro Parks' disABILITIES Program, one of Nashville's longest-running inclusive recreational programs that has served the community for more than 40 years.

Based at Centennial Sportsplex, the program serves youth, young adults, and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through year-round recreational, educational, athletic, and social opportunities designed to build confidence, independence, friendships, and lifelong skills.

About the Program

Today, Metro Parks' disABILITIES Program offers a wide range of inclusive activities throughout Davidson County, including:

- Adult day programs

- Adaptive sports leagues

- Special Olympics participation

- Drama Club and performing arts

- Bucket Drumming and music programs

- Fitness and wellness activities

- Community outings and field trips

- Summer day camps

- Arts and crafts

- Social events that foster friendships and community

The program also partners with organizations including Special Olympics Nashville, Best Buddies Vanderbilt, Sports 4 All Foundation, and MTA's Access Ride to expand opportunities and improve accessibility for participants across the region.

"I've always believed everyone, regardless of ability, deserves the chance to play, make friends, and be part of something bigger than themselves," said Adkins. "This award belongs to every participant, family member, volunteer, and staff person who has helped make this program what it is today."

For more than 40 years, Metro Parks' disABILITIES Program has demonstrated that recreation is more than sports or activities, it's about creating opportunities for connection, confidence, and community. Through Glen Adkins' leadership, thousands of Nashvillians of all abilities have found a place where they are welcomed, supported, and celebrated.

For more information, visit Metro Parks disABILITIES Programs on Nashville.gov

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CONTACT: Jackie Jones @ (615) 862-8400/ (629) 305-7075

Heather Hyland @ (615) 862-8400 Extension 72928