Confessing Anglican Church Announces Upcoming Enthronement for Diocese of Providence (UK)
International College of Bishops Approves the Enthronement of The Right Reverend Ceirion H. Dewar FSHC as Bishop of the Diocese of Providence (UK)
This sacred solemnity marks a significant moment in the life of the Confessing Anglican Church, as the Diocese of Providence is further established in its episcopal ministry and mission within the United Kingdom. It is an occasion of profound thanksgiving to Almighty God, whose providence continues to raise faithful shepherds for the governance, nurture, and defense of Christ’s Holy Church.
The Service of Enthronement is scheduled for September, 2026, and will publicly and liturgically affirm Bishop Dewar’s office as Bishop of the Diocese of Providence, entrusting to him anew the solemn responsibilities of preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ, faithfully administering the Holy Sacraments, guarding the Deposit of Faith, and exercising pastoral oversight over the clergy and faithful committed to his episcopal care.
During the same sacred liturgy, and by the unanimous determination of the International College of Bishops, Bishop Dewar will also receive Consecration sub conditione into the recognized Apostolic Succession of the Confessing Anglican Church.
The rite of Consecration sub conditione is an ancient and venerable practice of the catholic church, employed with pastoral prudence whenever any question may exist concerning the certainty of a previous sacramental act. It neither repudiates nor diminishes earlier episcopal ministry; rather, it provides complete sacramental assurance regarding Apostolic Succession and visibly incorporates the recipient into the historic episcopal lineage recognized by the Church.
Accordingly, Bishop Dewar’s episcopal ministry shall stand fully within the Apostolic Succession maintained by the Confessing Anglican Church, thereby strengthening the bonds of communion shared by our bishops, clergy, and faithful throughout the world.
The International College of Bishops rejoices that this occasion comes at a time when increasing numbers of Anglicans seek faithful episcopal leadership grounded in the authority of Holy Scripture, nourished by the Catholic inheritance of the undivided Church, and steadfast in the historic Faith received by the Apostles.
The Diocese of Providence has already become a growing witness to orthodox Anglican Christianity throughout the United Kingdom, distinguished by its commitment to biblical preaching, reverent sacramental worship, compassionate pastoral ministry, and courageous engagement with the pressing spiritual and moral challenges of our age.
The College gives thanks to Almighty God for Bishop Dewar’s faithful ministry over many years and commends him afresh to the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ as he assumes this sacred office within the life of the Confessing Anglican Church.
The Most Reverend Charles Travis, Primus of the Confessing Anglican Church, together with the members of the International College of Bishops, calls upon the whole Church to uphold Bishop Dewar, the Diocese of Providence, and all who shall participate in these solemn celebrations in their prayers.
This joyful occasion is expected to gather bishops, clergy, religious, ecumenical guests, civic representatives, and faithful Anglicans from across the United Kingdom and beyond, united in thanksgiving to Almighty God for His unfailing providence and seeking a fresh outpouring of the Holy Ghost upon His Church.
At a time when many Christians long for steadfast leadership rooted in the unchanging Gospel, this Enthronement bears witness to Christ’s enduring promise to His Church. The Good Shepherd continues to call, equip, and send faithful overseers to feed His flock, defend His truth, and proclaim His saving Gospel to every generation.
As the Apostle exhorts: “Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers, to feed the Church of God, which He hath purchased with His own blood.”
Acts 20:28
And again: “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever.”
Hebrews 13:8
The International College of Bishops invites the faithful throughout the Anglican world to join in prayer and thanksgiving for this sacred occasion, asking Almighty God to bless Bishop Dewar, strengthen the Diocese of Providence, and prosper the mission of the Confessing Anglican Church in proclaiming the Lordship of Jesus Christ to the nations.
Given under the authority of the International College of Bishops
The Confessing Anglican Church
Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam
“Stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong. Let all your things be done with charity.”
— 1 Corinthians 16:13–14 (KJV)
Abp Robert Gosselin
Confessing Anglican Church
+1 401-326-2332
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