Acclaim Behavioural Health Launches Parent Coaching Across the UK

Acclaim Behavioural Health Danielle McFarland - UKBA

New virtual parent coaching service provides evidence-based support for families of children with autism, ADHD and other behavioural challenges.

My goal is to empower caregivers with the knowledge, understanding, and practical strategies they need to effectively support their children's growth and development.” — Danielle McFarland, UKBA, Board Certified Behaviour Analyst (BCBA®)

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families across the United Kingdom are increasingly looking for practical, evidence-based support to help children with autism, ADHD and other behavioural challenges. Today, Acclaim Behavioural Health announced the launch of its Parent Coaching service, providing personalised guidance providing families across the UK with personalised guidance and practical strategies tailored to everyday family life.

Designed for families seeking practical strategies they can use in everyday life, Acclaim Behavioural Health's virtual coaching service helps parents better understand their child's behaviour while building confidence in supporting communication, emotional regulation, independence, social development and daily routines.

For many families, the journey before or after a diagnosis can feel overwhelming. Long waiting lists, conflicting advice and uncertainty about where to turn often leave parents searching for trusted guidance. Acclaim Behavioural Health was established to bridge that gap by providing compassionate, personalised coaching grounded in the principles of behaviour science.

Rather than focusing solely on reducing challenging behaviours, parent coaching equips families with practical, evidence-based strategies that fit naturally into everyday family life. Every coaching plan is tailored to each child's unique strengths, needs and goals because no two families are the same. This family-centred approach reflects Acclaim Behavioural Health's commitment to helping parents feel more confident while creating meaningful, lasting change for their children.

The service is led by Danielle McFarland, UKBA Registered, Board Certified Behaviour Analyst (BCBA®), who has worked with children with autism and other disabilities since 2016. Her experience includes direct therapy, behavioural consultation and supporting families across a variety of settings, bringing practical clinical expertise to every coaching session.

By delivering services virtually, Acclaim Behavioural Health makes specialist behavioural support accessible to families across the U.K., removing geographical barriers and allowing parents to access support from the comfort of their own home. In-person services may also be available upon request in selected locations.

Parent Coaching can help families:

- Start to help their child while waiting on a diagnosis, or immediately following a diagnosis

- Parent Coaching can help families:

- Better understand their child's behaviour

- Reduce challenging behaviours

- Improve communication skills

- Build social and play skills

- Develop safety and adaptive skills

- Learn practical strategies for everyday situations

- Support their child with greater confidence

Families can begin with an Initial Parent Consultation to discuss their concerns, learn more about the coaching process and determine whether Parent Coaching is the right fit for their family.

In addition to one-to-one coaching, Acclaim Behavioural Health is committed to helping families access trusted information and free resources. Parents can explore guidance through the Resource Hub on the Acclaim Behavioural Health website alongside respected organisations such as the NHS, the National Autistic Society and ADHD UK.

About Acclaim Behavioural Health

Acclaim Behavioural Health provides evidence-based Parent Coaching and behavioural support for families across the United Kingdom. Through qualified behavioural professionals, the organisation helps parents support children with autism, ADHD and other behavioural challenges through practical, compassionate and personalised coaching grounded in behaviour science. Every coaching plan is designed to help families feel more confident and supported while giving children the opportunity to thrive.

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