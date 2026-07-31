Redefine Wellness & Treatment Announces Neuroscience-Backed, Innovative Intensive Outpatient Program

Redefine Wellness and Treatment

Scottsdale Mental Health Center Offers Personalized, Whole-Person Treatment

We believe treatment should fit the individual. By understanding what's happening in the nervous system first, we can create a treatment experience that's truly personalized and far more effective.” — Laura Ramos, co-founder of Redefine Wellness & Treatment

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redefine Wellness & Treatment is redefining what intensive outpatient programs (IOPs) can look like with a highly personalized, neuroscience-backed approach that helps individuals heal while continuing to work, attend school, and care for their families.Unlike many traditional intensive outpatient programs, Redefine Wellness & Treatment begins every client's journey with a nervous system assessment, that data helps clinicians build an individualized treatment plan designed to address the root causes of mental health challenges rather than simply managing symptoms.“True healing looks different for everyone," said Laura Ramos, co-founder of Redefine Wellness and Treatment. "We believe treatment should fit the individual. By understanding what's happening in the nervous system first, we can create a treatment experience that's truly personalized and far more effective."Redefine's intensive outpatient program blends evidence-based clinical therapies with holistic modalities in an intimate, boutique setting. Clients attend treatment three to five mornings per week for four-hour sessions over approximately six to twelve weeks, allowing them to receive intensive support without stepping away from their everyday responsibilities.Each treatment plan is thoughtfully curated and may include:• EMDR therapy• Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)• Internal Family Systems (IFS)• Brainspotting• Individual and group therapy• Neurofeedback assessment and training• Somatic Experiencing• Trauma-informed yoga• Meditation and mindfulness practices• Intuitive Touch Therapy• Therapeutic breathwork• Mindfulness practices• Alpha-stim therapy and binaural beats• EXOMIND• PEMF therapy• Vagal toning techniques• Red light therapy• Reiki and energy workRather than treating the mind and body separately, Redefine's program integrates nervous system regulation, body-based therapies, and evidence-based psychotherapy to help clients build lasting resilience and sustainable healing."The frequency of an intensive outpatient program creates meaningful momentum," Ramos said. "Clients are able to interrupt unhealthy patterns, practice new skills in real life between sessions, and return each week with the support they need to continue making progress."The Scottsdale-based center also accepts most major insurance plans, making high-quality mental health treatment more accessible.Founded by Laura Ramos and Dan Petersen, Redefine Wellness and Treatment provides a range of outpatient mental health services, including Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), and personalized therapeutic retreats. Every program is built around a whole-person philosophy that honors mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being.To learn more about Redefine Wellness and Treatment's Intensive Outpatient Program or verify insurance benefits, visit redefinewellnessandtreatment.com. About Redefine Wellness & TreatmentRedefine Wellness & Treatment is a boutique mental health center in North Scottsdale offering integrative outpatient programs and therapeutic wellness retreats rooted in neuroscience, trauma-informed care and holistic healing. Redefine supports individuals through a whole-person approach that honors mind, body and spirit. Services include Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), and therapeutic wellness retreats.

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