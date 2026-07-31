Secretary of State Mark Hammond Announces 2026 Notary Public Seminars

(Columbia, SC) — This fall, Secretary of State Mark Hammond will be offering free, in-person notary public seminars in Lexington, Greenville, Charleston, and Horry counties. These seminars will provide comprehensive information for South Carolina notaries and those interested in becoming a notary, as well as information on electronic notarization.

Each seminar will begin promptly at 6:00 PM and should conclude by 7:30 PM. Doors will open at 5:00 PM. The dates, locations, and registration links for each in-person seminar are as follows:

Lexington County - Monday, August 31,

2026 Midlands Technical College – Airport Campus

Academic Center Auditorium

1260 Lexington Drive West Columbia, SC 29170

REGISTER HERE

Greenville County – Monday, September 28, 2026

Simpsonville Arts Center

110 Academy Street

Simpsonville, SC 29681

REGISTER HERE

Charleston County – Monday, October 5, 2026

Trident Technical College

Thornley Campus, Building 920

7000 Rivers Avenue, Salon F

North Charleston, SC 29406

REGISTER HERE

Horry County – Monday, October 19, 2026

Horry-Georgetown Technical College

Grand Strand Campus, Building 600

Business and Conference Center

950 Crabtree Lane Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

REGISTER HERE

Attendees are welcome to register for and attend any notary seminar convenient to them regardless of their county of residence or the location of the seminar. If you are unable to attend a seminar in person, please take advantage of the South Carolina Notary Public Reference Manual and the Notary Webinar found on the Notaries page of the Secretary of State’s website. Please note that notaries are not required to attend an in-person seminar, and that the seminars are intended to provide general information on South Carolina law governing notarization and notaries public.

South Carolina notaries are public officials who serve as impartial witnesses and protect against fraud. Once commissioned, it is the responsibility of the notary to maintain the level of training necessary to perform the duties of the position as required by law. The full text of South Carolina’s notary public law can be found on the State House Website. The South Carolina Electronic Notary Public Act is available online as well. For additional information, please visit the Secretary of State’s website or contact the Notaries Division at notary@sos.sc.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon A. Wiley, General Counsel & Public Information Director

Office Phone: (803) 734-2170 ● Email: swiley@sos.sc.gov