Soberlink to Exhibit at the FCCJ Annual Business and Education Conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Conference of Circuit Judges will host its Annual Business and Education Conference August 10–12, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. Soberlink is proud to support the event as an Exhibitor.The FCCJ Annual Business and Education Conference brings together circuit judges from across Florida for continuing education, professional development, and discussion of issues affecting the state's judiciary. The conference offers judges the opportunity to connect with colleagues and stay informed on legal, procedural, and administrative developments relevant to their courts.Soberlink will be in attendance at the conference, connecting with judicial professionals committed to supporting accountability and informed decision-making in cases involving alcohol use.For more information about the conference, visit https://flcircuitconference.com/judicial-resources/. About Soberlink: Soberlink is the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law. The company's comprehensive alcohol monitoring system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition technology, wireless connectivity, and real-time reporting for a complete picture of a client's sobriety. Soberlink serves a wide range of clients including those in family law, treatment, and professional monitoring programs. For more information, visit www.soberlink.com.

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