MCON and MV Awards Partner to Launch Military and Veteran Creator Experience

MCON 2026 takes place October 23-25 at the World Market Center Las Vegas. MV Awards will debut the MV Awards Creator Zone at MCON 2026 in Las Vegas.

Inaugural MV Awards Creator Zone debuts at MCON 2026, Oct. 23-25 at the World Market Center Las Vegas, with VetStreamTV as official live streaming partner.

Military and veteran creators have been telling powerful stories for years, often without the infrastructure to reach the audiences they deserve.” — Joe Ramirez, Chairman and CEO, NEAAMV

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCON , the nation's premier military, veteran, and family celebration of military culture, today announced a strategic partnership with MV Awards to create the premier Military & Veteran Creator Experience. The partnership will make its debut at MCON 2026, taking place October 23-25 at the World Market Center Las Vegas.The collaboration brings together MCON's community-building platform with MV Awards' expertise in storytelling, live production, streaming, and entertainment to build a signature destination for military and veteran creators - elevating their work, engaging attendees, attracting sponsors, and creating year-round opportunities for the creator community.At the center of the partnership is the MV Awards Creator Zone, a dedicated destination that will anchor continuous programming throughout the entire 3-day conference. Attendees can expect live podcast recordings and creator interviews, film screenings and a Creator Showcase featuring a film trailer wall, educational workshops, meet & greets and creator networking, award presentations, live audience discussions, and sponsor activations. Rather than a traditional booth, the Creator Zone is designed as an always-on media destination - something happening at every moment of the conference."Military and veteran creators have been telling powerful stories for years, often without the infrastructure to reach the audiences they deserve," said Joe Ramirez, Chairman and CEO of the National Entertainment Awards Academy for Military & Veterans, which produces MV Awards. "Partnering with MCON gives us a stage built specifically for this community, and a chance to show brands what's possible when you invest in the creators who already have this audience's trust."The partnership arrives at the intersection of two rapidly growing forces. Goldman Sachs Research valued the global creator economy at $250 billion in 2023 and projects it will approach $480 billion by 2027. At the same time, the military and veteran community represents one of the most brand-loyal and underinvested consumer audiences in the country: active duty service members, veterans, post-9/11 spouses and their families command an estimated $471.5 billion in combined spending power, according to Refuel Agency - a figure that rivals the economies of many individual states. Military and veteran creators sit squarely at the intersection of these two markets: content creators with the trust, reach, and cultural authority to influence one of the country's largest and most loyal purchasing communities. The MV Awards Creator Zone is designed to meet that demand, giving brands, sponsors, and storytellers a direct entry point into this audience through the creators who already speak its language.MV Awards and VetStreamTV will also serve as the Official Live Streaming Partner of MCON, extending the conference's reach well beyond the physical event. Coverage will include live event streaming, red carpet coverage, creator and speaker interviews, sponsor spotlights, daily recap shows, social content, and an on-demand streaming library following the event. The partnership will additionally launch an official creator recognition program at MCON, with the long-term vision of establishing it as an annual signature event celebrating excellence among military and veteran creators across media platforms.Featured guests will headline cross-organization speaking opportunities throughout MCON, including keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, roundtables, and live interviews on topics such as the creator economy, building communities through media, military and veteran creators, entertainment with purpose, authentic storytelling, and building national media platforms."This partnership is about giving military and veteran creators the platform they've earned," said Waco Hoover, Co-founder of MCON. "MV Awards brings a level of production and storytelling expertise that will make the Creator Zone one of the most talked-about destinations at MCON - and this is just the beginning."ABOUT MCONMCON was created by veterans to bring the military community together for an epic celebration. It's the only annual event celebrating what we love and miss about military culture. Our mission is to create community, facilitate connection and improve the well-being of those who served and their families. MCON brings together service members, veterans, military families, healthcare professionals, employers, advocates, and policymakers under one roof to advance the cause of those who serve and have served. Built on a mission of service, sacrifice, and culture, MCON creates programming that is both deeply personal and nationally significant: connecting individuals with resources, forging cross-sector partnerships, and catalyzing systemic change. MCON is more than an event platform; it is a movement. MCON 2026 takes place October 23-25 at the World Market Center Las Vegas. Learn more at mcon.live.ABOUT MV AWARDSMV Awards is the flagship program of the National Entertainment Awards Academy for Military & Veterans (NEAAMV), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the contributions of military veterans in entertainment and media. Through its annual awards, creator programs, film festivals, scholarships, educational initiatives, and VetStreamTV, MV Awards is redefining the narrative of military and veteran storytelling by empowering the next generation of creators, connecting industry leaders, and showcasing authentic voices that inspire audiences worldwide. Learn more at mvawards.org.

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