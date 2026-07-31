Supervisor II Kimmie Opoku earns bodybuilding top honors

CDCR Office of Civil Rights Supervisor II Kimmie Opoku is finding balance through bodybuilding. Since August is National Wellness Month, Inside CDCR caught up with Opoku to talk about her 112-pound weight loss and wellness journey. She also serves as an ambassador for the Government Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE).

Did you know? What started as a regional event in 2018 has expanded into National Wellness Month. Learn more about physical, emotional and mental health resources available through the Office of Employee Wellness.

Opoku recently achieved a personal milestone by competing in her first National Physique Committee (NPC) Wellness bodybuilding competition. As a former correctional officer, Opoku was able to compete in the Heroes Wellness Class, a category recognizing current and former military, law enforcement and public safety professionals. She took first place.

She also earned first in the Masters 35+ class, the Masters 40+ class and claimed second in the Overall Wellness Division.

Opoku began her career with CDCR as a correctional officer at California State Prison, Solano. She later took on her current role with the Office of Civil Rights.

“After losing more than 112 pounds, bodybuilding became a new passion. So, I set a goal that once seemed impossible: to compete,” she said.

Early mornings, discipline pay off

According to Opoku, preparing for the competition required months of early mornings, disciplined nutrition, consistent training, and unwavering commitment. She did this all while continuing to serve in her leadership role with the Office of Civil Rights.

“Like many department employees, I believe maintaining a healthy work-life balance isn’t about finding extra time; it’s about intentionally making time for the things that matter most,” she said.

Fitness has become a non-negotiable part of her daily routine. According to Opoku, the discipline she builds in the gym also applies to the workplace. This includes resilience, focus, accountability and perseverance.

“For me, competing wasn’t simply about earning trophies—it was about setting a personal goal. I remained committed through the difficult days, demonstrating growth happens when individuals consistently invest in themselves,” she said. “I hope my journey inspires others to pursue their own passions and prioritize their well-being. Caring for yourself enables you to better serve others.”

Next up for Opoku is the NPC Nationals competition in Las Vegas.

“Every step toward personal growth strengthens the person you are today and in return brings a winning philosophy to work-life balance each and every day,” she said.

Submitted by the CDCR Government Alliance on Race and Equity

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