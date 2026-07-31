Tycha Kimbrough Named to Austin Monthly’s 2026 Top Attorneys List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Tycha Kimbrough

Kimbrough Family Law founder recognized as a top family attorney in the magazine’s July/August issue

Being recognized for a sixth year means a great deal to me because it reflects the trust of lawyers who see this work firsthand” — Tycha Kimbrough, Founding attorney

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tycha Kimbrough, CEO and founding attorney of Kimbrough Family Law, has been named to Austin Monthly’s 2026 Top Attorneys list for the sixth consecutive year. Recognized in the family category, Kimbrough’s honor appears in the magazine’s July/August 2026 issue and digital Top Attorneys directory.

Austin Monthly compiles its Top Attorneys list through an online peer nomination survey in which Austin-area lawyers nominate attorneys whose work they have personally observed and whom they would trust with their own or their family’s legal needs. The magazine selects the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area, verifies their standing with the state bar association and does not accept payment for inclusion.

“Being recognized for a sixth year means a great deal to me because it reflects the trust of lawyers who see this work firsthand,” Kimbrough said. “Families come to us when many parts of their lives feel uncertain. Our job is to provide clear guidance, protect what matters most and help them make informed decisions about what comes next.”

Kimbrough provides legal guidance on a wide range of family law matters, including divorce, child custody and conservatorship, child support, property division, marital agreements and parental rights matters.

Kimbrough established Kimbrough Family Law on the principles of providing strategic legal counsel and advocacy tailored to each family’s circumstances. The firm serves clients across Central Texas and the Greater Houston area.

To learn more about Kimbrough Family Law and its services, or to schedule a consultation, visit https://kimbroughlegal.com/.

About Kimbrough Family Law

Kimbrough Family Law is a Texas-based law firm dedicated to providing strong and compassionate representation in divorce and family law matters. Headquartered in Austin with additional offices in Houston, San Antonio, and Round Rock, the firm advocates for clients with a team-centered approach and a commitment to personalized legal solutions. Kimbrough Family Law helps individuals navigate complex legal challenges involving divorce, child custody, property division and related family law issues.

Media Contact

Tycha Kimbrough

Kimbrough Family Law

(833) 553-4251

Kimbrough Family Law - Austin Headquarters

1515 S. Capital of Texas Hwy, Ste 110

Austin, TX 78746

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