Artane Partners Advises We Outside on AED 11.7M Equity Raise from Dubai Family Office

Artane Partners acted as exclusive placement agent and financial advisor to We Outside

NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artane Partners acted as exclusive placement agent and financial advisor to We Outside, the privately held UK live entertainment company, on an AED 11.7M equity raise backed by a single Dubai family office.The capital funds an aggressive international expansion that has already seen the company stage a headline event in Malta, and brings the brand to Dubai this winter.We Outside, the privately held UK live entertainment company, has raised AED 11.7 million (approximately £2.4 million) in equity from a single Dubai family office. Artane Partners, the Ireland-registered capital advisory firm and placement agent, acted as exclusive placement agent and financial advisor on the transaction, identifying and approaching the investor, structuring the investment and managing the process through to close.The transaction represents a UK-to-Gulf capital placement, with the British operator receiving equity funding from a Dubai family office in dirhams. The investment also aligns with the company's international expansion strategy. We Outside will stage its first Gulf event in Dubai in the winter of 2026, in the home city of the investor now behind it.Sourced through EuropeThe full amount was placed with one family office rather than syndicated across a group of investors. The introduction ran through the family's European team, which holds an existing position across the European entertainment ecosystem and a live read on where audiences, talent and venue economics are moving. That team backed the UK strategy specifically and championed it internally. The capital behind it is Dubai capital.The family viewed We Outside as a clean entry point into a wider, long-dated entertainment strategy: a platform with a proven audience, a leadership team that has repeatedly delivered events at scale, and a brand that travels beyond its home market. Placing the full amount with a single investor gave both sides a simpler cap table, faster decision-making and one relationship to build on. It provided We Outside with an engaged investment partner rather than a passive investor.We Outside Expands InternationallyWe Outside built its following in the UK, where its events developed a reputation for scale, production quality and a crowd that follows the brand rather than any single line-up. Part of the raise has already been put to work internationally: the company staged an event in Malta at which household names including Adam Nathanial Williams (stage name: Young Adz) performed, taking the format offshore and proving that the audience travels with it.The Malta event provides a model for the company's planned expansion into multiple markets. Recognisable headline talent, a destination location, and a crowd willing to fly for the night is a model the company now intends to repeat across multiple markets.Dubai Event Planned for Winter 2026We Outside is expanding aggressively. The near-term calendar builds out further European dates, with North America identified as the next major market. The company also has clear plans to enter the GCC entertainment landscape, and its first event is scheduled to take place in Dubai in the winter of 2026, a city that has become the centre of premium and luxury entertainment, and the market its investor knows best.The investment aligns with We Outside's planned expansion into the Dubai entertainment market. This is Dubai money behind a British platform whose next stage is Dubai entertainment, which removes most of the guesswork usually attached to a first event in an unfamiliar market.Family Office to Support GCC ExpansionThe family office's contribution is not only capital. As a Dubai house it is native to the market We Outside is entering, and has committed to act as a door-opener across the region: introductions to GCC entertainment companies, event promoters, venues and platforms as the company builds its regional presence. For a business entering a relationship-driven market, that access is worth as much as the balance sheet behind it.Artane Partners Begins Buy-Side Advisory MandateArtane Partners has already begun work with We Outside on a new buy-side mandate. The company is evaluating strategic acquisitions with the intention of rolling up entertainment platforms, including promoters, event brands and adjacent operators, into a single group with shared production, marketing and talent infrastructure. Artane Partners is advising on origination, structuring and financing across that programme."We Outside had the two things a family office actually underwrites: a real audience and an operating team that can put an event on the ground anywhere. This is Dubai money behind a British platform, and the introduction came through the family's European desk, which knew the scene well enough to see it early. The Gulf access that arrives with a Dubai investor is worth as much to this company as the cheque, because the market it is walking into this winter is the one its investor already lives in."The comments were made by a spokesperson for Artane Partners.About We OutsideWe Outside is a privately held United Kingdom live entertainment company. It builds and stages large-format music and nightlife events under its own brand, working with headline talent and a growing international event calendar. Following its AED 11.7M equity raise, the company is expanding across Europe and into North America, and will stage its first Gulf event in Dubai in winter 2026.About Artane PartnersArtane Partners is an Ireland-registered capital advisory firm and placement agent headquartered at 13 Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. The firm advises companies across Europe, the UK and the US on raising debt and equity capital, and introduces them to investors across the Gulf Cooperation Council, including sovereign wealth funds, family offices and institutional allocators. Artane Partners represents the company raising capital and runs the process end to end; it is not an investor or fund manager and never takes custody of investor funds. Artane Partners Limited is registered in Ireland (CRO no. 795432), holds LEI 254900NULT3LTDELUK76 and D-U-N-S 768857829. Learn more at artanepartners.com.

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