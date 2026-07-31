Massachusetts Senate Votes to Keep Government Out of Doctor’s Appointments

(BOSTON—7/31/2026) Today the Massachusetts Senate voted to expand reproductive healthcare for Massachusetts residents by removing restrictions on abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

According to Reproductive Equity Now, under current law, dozens of Massachusetts patients each year are forced to leave the state to access abortion care after 24 weeks, even in cases involving devastating diagnoses or risks to the patient’s life.

The decision to terminate a pregnancy is often in response to a medical emergency or a diagnosis incompatible with life. The legislation—H.5595, An Act prioritizing patient access to care—ensures that the decision to have an abortion later in pregnancy remains between a patient and their health care providers, without interference from politicians or government.

“No Massachusetts resident should have to make the hardest decision of their life without the support and care of their own doctor,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “Today the Senate makes clear that if you need reproductive care in Massachusetts, you can get it close to your home, in the state with the best medical care in the world, with a health care provider you trust. I applaud Senator Kennedy for her unwavering advocacy for this legislation, Chair Lovely and Chair Friedman for their support, and all of the advocates who have raised their voices and made sure a continued commitment to reproductive freedom is a priority this session.”

“No family should have to leave Massachusetts to receive the vital medical care their own doctors recommend, especially in the most heartbreaking moments of a pregnancy,” said Senator Joan Lovely (D-Salem), Chair of the Senate Committee on Rules. “With this vote, the Senate makes clear that these deeply personal decisions belong to patients and the physicians who know them best. I am grateful to Senate President Spilka for her steady leadership and to Senator Kennedy for carrying this bill with such care. Today, we take another step to make sure every patient can get the medical care they need, close to the people who love them.”

“The Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act is a continuation of the leadership of Senate President Spilka and the Senate to ensure women in Massachusetts can make decisions about their medical and reproductive health care as the Dobbs decision loomed at the federal level. Massachusetts must continue closing gaps in care so that women have full autonomy over the care they need, when and where they need it,” said Senator Robyn Kennedy (D-Worcester), primary sponsor of the legislation. “This bill ensures Massachusetts patients do not have to leave the Commonwealth to get care at any point, and empowers physicians to support their patients throughout their pregnancies. I am grateful to my colleagues for passing this bill.”

“Massachusetts residents deserve reliable access to the care they need, as determined through consultation with trusted, trained medical professionals, without interference from individuals wholly separate from the care of patients and the practice of medicine,” said Senator Cindy F. Friedman (D-Arlington), Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing. “The bill passed today reaffirms and clarifies the intent of our law: sensitive and serious medical decisions should be made solely between a patient and their provider. No one should have to leave Massachusetts to receive essential reproductive health care, and I am proud that we are taking action to strengthen our state’s longstanding commitment to protecting reproductive freedom.”

The bill was heard and reported favorably by both the Joint Committee on Public Health and the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing earlier this session.

Having passed the Senate, the legislation now will be sent to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

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