Keiretsu Forum's Investor Capital Expo Returns to Seattle on August 20

The Spring Investor Capital Expo on April 2026

The Pacific Northwest's premier gathering of investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders returns to Seattle on August 19–20.

The Investor Capital Expo is where meaningful connections become long-term partnerships.” — Nathan McDonald, Chairman of Keiretsu Forum Northwest & Rockies

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keiretsu Forum Northwest & Rockies will host its Summer Investor Capital Expo on August 19 & 20 at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle, drawing together some of North America's most active investors, family offices, and early-stage entrepreneurs for two days of deal flow, insights, and connections.Day One opens with the Keiretsu Family Office Forum & Power Matching Exchange, an exclusive gathering of leading family office investors and CVCs. The day centers on the Power Matching Exchange and Speed Dating, a curated one-on-one format that connects presenting company CEOs directly with family offices, investment funds, corporate partners, and high-net-worth individuals for focused exploration meetings.Day Two, the Investor Capital Expo, is the centerpiece of the event and the premier gathering of the North American investor ecosystem. More than 450 investors from across the country are expected to attend and hear pitches from a curated lineup of 16 early-stage companies with strong growth trajectories and proven traction. Presenting companies span high-potential sectors including artificial intelligence, healthcare, clean energy, and enterprise solutions.The Expo will also feature keynote sessions from experienced investors and thought leaders addressing topics such as AI's role in venture investing and the current investment landscape. Day one will feature Savannah Suttle as the keynote speaker, and then Craig D’Cruze, Trey Natherson, and Thysson George Williams will participate in the Cultivating the NextGen Family Office Panel. The Family Office Investment Outlook Panel will feature Bryant Hayward, SooMan Wolffs, Amanda Reed, and Anurag Chandra. Holly Uber will join on Day Two to deliver the opening keynote on The Curiosity Edge."The Investor Capital Expo is where meaningful connections become long-term partnerships," said Nathan McDonald, Chairman of Keiretsu Forum Northwest & Rockies. "We're bringing together exceptional entrepreneurs, experienced investors, and industry leaders who are actively shaping the future of innovation. Our goal is to create an environment where great companies find strategic partners who can help accelerate their growth."The Investor Capital Expo provides a platform for visionary entrepreneurs to showcase transformative technologies while giving investors access to thoroughly vetted companies across multiple high-growth industries.Entrepreneurs, accredited investors, family offices, venture funds, and corporate innovation leaders are invited to participate in this flagship event and engage with one of North America's most active angel investment communities.Event Details:• Dates: August 19–20, 2026• Location: Washington Athletic Club, Seattle, WA• Day 1: Keiretsu Family Office Forum & Power Matching Exchange.• Day 2: Investor Capital Expo — investor pitches, keynotes, and networking. Register Here About Keiretsu Forum Northwest & RockiesKeiretsu Forum Northwest & Rockies is a region within the global Keiretsu Forum investor network, with chapters in Vancouver (Canada), Denver/Boulder, Bellevue, Seattle, Salt Lake City/Boise, and Portland. With more than 400 members and over $500 million invested since its founding in 2005, it is one of the most active angel investment communities in North America. For more information, visit www.k4northwest.com

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