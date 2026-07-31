United Search Corps Renews Call for Information in Theresa Kawash Disappearance

Theresa Kawash and young daughter

Recent search renews hope in 44-year-old cold case and encourages anyone with information to come forward.

It's time to do the right thing. Time is still on our side. Loyalties change. The fears that once existed are no longer relevant.” — Doug Bishop, Founder of United Search Corps

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Search Corps is encouraging anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Theresa Kawash to come forward. Even information that may seem small or insignificant could help advance the case and provide long awaited answers to Theresa's family after 44 years.On July 4, 1982, 36-year-old Theresa Kawash disappeared from her home in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. Theresa and her gold 1977 Datsun 280Z vanished without a trace. More than four decades later, her disappearance remains unsolved. At the time of her disappearance, Theresa was in the midst of divorce proceedings with her husband, Edward Kawash, who owned 11 high-end salons throughout New Jersey. She was also seeking full custody of their young daughter. According to investigative records, Theresa had obtained financial records related to her husband's businesses and reportedly disclosed information from those records to a court official just two days before she disappeared. Over the years, investigators have pursued numerous leads and explored multiple theories, including the possibility that individuals connected to organized crime and associates of Edward Kawash may have had knowledge of, or involvement in, Theresa's disappearance. Edward Kawash has since passed away."It's time to do the right thing," said Doug Bishop, Founder of United Search Corps. "If you know where Theresa is or have information about what happened to her, please come forward. Time is still on our side. Loyalties change. The fears that once existed are no longer relevant. Theresa's family deserves answers."In July 2026, United Search Corps traveled to New Jersey to conduct an extensive search using advanced Garmin sonar and specialized search techniques in an effort to locate Theresa and identify potential new leads. The search was documented to raise public awareness and encourage anyone with information to come forward.Watch the search here:United Search Corps hopes the renewed attention surrounding this case will encourage anyone who may have information to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. Memories fade over time, but conversations, observations, or details that once seemed insignificant may now provide the missing piece needed to help move this case forward.Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Theresa Kawash is encouraged to contact:Bergen County Prosecutor's OfficeCase Number: CH82-32Phone: (201) 646-2300About United Search Corps | United Search Corps is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 92-2724824) dedicated to assisting families and law enforcement in locating missing persons through specialized search operations, advanced sonar technology, underwater search capabilities, and investigative support. The organization provides its services at no cost to families and is supported entirely through the generosity of individuals, businesses, foundations, and community partners.For more information about United Search Corps or to support its mission, visit: https://unitedsearchcorps.org/

The Search for Theresa Kawash

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.