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Final phase of Fleming Creek Bridge construction begins on SH-55

As Fleming Creek Bridge project nears completion, drivers will see delays to allow for paving.

Construction is nearing completion at the Fleming Creek Bridge on State Highway 55, approximately 3.7 miles south of Banks.

Drivers should expect minor flagging today and next week. Flaggers will briefly hold traffic as needed to allow construction vehicles to enter and leave the work zone. Construction will not be underway through this weekend to allow for traffic. 

SH-55 will be reduced to one lane from Monday night, August 3, through Wednesday night, August 5, while crews pave the bridge and roadway. Drivers should expect reduced speeds and delays through the work zone.

The existing bridge had reached the end of its design life. Replacing it will allow motorists to continue crossing Fleming Creek safely and reliably on SH-55.

Current work marks the final phase of the project. Once paving and the remaining work are complete, construction at the Fleming Creek Bridge will be finished.

Drivers should slow down, watch for workers and check 511.idaho.gov or the Idaho 511 app for current traffic impacts.

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Final phase of Fleming Creek Bridge construction begins on SH-55

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