Repaving at Ten Mile Interchange in Meridian begins Monday August 3

The Idaho Transportation Department will begin overnight ramp closures for repaving at the Ten Mile Interchange (Exit 42) on Interstate 84 Monday, August 3.

This project is part of ITD’s ongoing priority to maintain Idaho’s existing transportation system. Regular maintenance helps pavement reach its full lifespan. Preservation work protects and extends the life of the roadway, delaying the need for full replacement.

What to expect:

Work will take place at night, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

Anticipated Paving Schedule:

Eastbound off-ramp

Eastbound on-ramp

All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. Text 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-483-8422 for project updates. For maps and details about the project, visit itd.idaho.gov/project/84ramps. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time when traveling through the area at night and check 511.idaho.govor the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on restrictions and delays.