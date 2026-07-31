Construction begins Monday on US-95 turn bay at Dufort Road as first phase of future traffic signal project

Drivers should plan for delays beginning Monday, Aug. 3, as the Idaho Transportation Department starts construction of a new northbound right-turn lane on U.S. Highway 95 at Dufort Road.

The new turn lane is designed to improve safety for drivers turning onto East Dufort Road while helping maintain traffic flow on northbound US-95.

Motorists should expect large equipment and trucks entering and exiting the roadway near the intersection. Short delays are possible, and drivers are encouraged to slow down, stay alert and use extra caution while traveling through the work zone. Right turns from northbound US-95 onto Dufort Road will remain open during construction.

The turn lane is the first phase of a larger intersection improvement project that will include the installation of a traffic signal at US-95 and Dufort Road. The additional lane must be constructed before the signal can be installed, allowing the intersection to safely accommodate future traffic operations. Construction is anticipated to begin next year, with the new signal expected to be operational in late spring or summer 2027.

“We know this is a project the community has been asking about for years,” District Engineer Ryan Hawkins said. “Before installing a traffic signal, we needed to make sure it was the right solution based on engineering standards and changing traffic conditions. Our recent studies show that it is, and we’re excited to begin the first phase of making this improvement a reality.”

Before a signal can be approved, engineers evaluate the intersection using nationally recognized criteria, including traffic volumes, roadway geometry and safety performance, to determine whether it is warranted. Recent engineering studies for this particular location found that this intersection meets multiple warrants for a traffic signal.

Although the intersection was not originally included in the current seven-year Idaho Transportation Investment Program, or ITIP, the completed engineering analysis allowed ITD to secure funding outside of the normal planning cycle. Community feedback helped highlight the importance of the intersection, while the engineering analysis confirmed that a traffic signal is the appropriate improvement.

While no single improvement can eliminate every crash, the traffic signal is expected to improve safety by creating more controlled opportunities for drivers entering, crossing and turning onto and off of US-95.

While it will likely be in place for many years, this future traffic signal is considered an interim improvement. Long-term plans for the US-95 corridor between Dufort Road and Lakeshore Drive continue to identify a full interchange at Dufort Road as the ultimate vision for the area. An interchange uses on- and off-ramps to separate highway traffic from crossing traffic, eliminating the need for a signalized intersection. While that improvement remains many years away, the traffic signal will provide meaningful safety and operational benefits for the community in the meantime. Details about the entire long-term corridor plan can be found online.

Construction of the turn lane is expected to continue through mid-August. Additional information about the traffic signal project, including future construction updates, will be shared as the project progresses.

Drivers are reminded to watch for changing traffic patterns, obey posted speed limits, and be prepared for crews and equipment near the roadway.