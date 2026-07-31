Dr. Faizi Ahmed Strengthens Access to Advanced TMS Care Across Tampa Bay

Ahmed Faizi, MD, Medical Director The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group, is expanding access to transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group, Care Across Tampa Bay

The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group founder highlights patient education, clinical training and treatment options for people with treatment-resistant depression

When you try an antidepressant and it doesn’t work or causes side effects, it can be even more discouraging. I’d like to tell people in these situations that there are more advanced treatment options.” — Dr. Faizi Ahmed

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Faizi Ahmed , founder and lead psychiatrist of The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group , is expanding access to transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) across Tampa Bay by increasing awareness, advancing his clinical knowledge, and offering treatment options for people whose depression has not improved with standard approaches.Transcranial magnetic stimulation is a noninvasive treatment that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate targeted brain regions involved in mood regulation. Traditional TMS typically requires one session a day, five days a week, for six to nine weeks.To help educate the public, Dr. Ahmed has discussed TMS, Spravato and mental health treatments in a series of ABC News Tampa Bay segments. During these interviews, he explained how TMS works, where it fits within the spectrum of depression treatments and why early conversations about mental health can encourage people to seek care sooner.Dr. Ahmed also recently attended the Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting, held June 4–6 in Boston, where physicians, researchers and TMS providers shared the latest research, clinical protocols and best practices for expanding patient access to TMS. The meeting provided valuable insights into emerging treatment approaches and advances in TMS technology, helping Dr. Ahmed continue delivering evidence-based care to patients throughout the Tampa Bay area.“If you’ve tried talk therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and it hasn’t worked, it’s discouraging,” Dr. Faizi Ahmed said. “Then, when you try an antidepressant for depression, and it doesn’t work or causes side effects, it can be even more discouraging. I’d like to tell people in these situations that there are more advanced treatment options.”The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group provides psychiatric care, medication management, TMS therapy and Spravato treatment across Tampa Bay. The practice also offers ONE-D Accelerated TMS Therapy for eligible adults with treatment-resistant depression, giving patients another scheduling option when daily visits over several weeks may create barriers to care.As demand for treatments beyond traditional antidepressants grows, Ahmed remains committed to staying at the forefront of emerging therapies while helping patients make informed decisions about their care.Patients must complete a clinical evaluation to determine whether TMS, ONE-D Accelerated TMS Therapy, Spravato or another treatment approach is appropriate for their needs.The Palm Harbor office is at 33920 U.S. Highway 19 North, Suite 340, Palm Harbor, FL 34684, and offers same-week availability for new patient appointments. The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group also has locations in Tampa, Brandon and St. Petersburg.For more information or to request an appointment, visit https://www.tampaneuropsychiatry.com/ LocationThe Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group – Palm Harbor33920 US Highway 19 North, Suite 340Palm Harbor, FL 34684###About The Neuropsychiatry & TMS GroupThe Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group is a leading provider of advanced psychiatric care in the Tampa Bay region, offering evidence-based treatment for patients with depression and other mental health conditions. The practice specializes in TMS, accelerated TMS, Spravato, and medication management, with an emphasis on collaborative, integrated support for individuals with treatment-resistant depression. With locations in Tampa, Brandon, St. Petersburg, and now Palm Harbor, The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group is committed to expanding access to trusted mental health care across the community.Media contactMatthew AndersonThe Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group+1 813-995-1775marketing@beaconbh.com

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