Nashville Homes That Sit 90 Days Sell for $40,000 Less, Analysis of 3,300 Sales Finds

Homes that sell in week one get full asking price. Listings past 90 days close about 8% below their original ask.

The market gives you one clean shot and it lasts about a week. After that, buyers stop asking what the house is worth and start asking what's wrong with it.” — Tasha DeRegis, owner, Sell My House Fast TN

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis of 3,337 Middle Tennessee home sales closed between April and July 2026 finds that what a seller ultimately collects is tied closely to a single variable: how long the home sits.Listings that went under contract within the first week closed at 100% of their original asking price. Listings that took three to six months closed at 92.2% of their original ask, a median gap of roughly $40,000 on a Davidson County home.The study was conducted by Sell My House Fast TN , a locally owned home-buying company, using RealTracs MLS data covering Davidson, Williamson, Sumner, Wilson and Robertson counties.WHAT THE DATA SHOWSWeek one is full price. Among homes that sold within seven days, the median closed at exactly the original list price, and 26.5% sold above it.The discount compounds week by week. Median share of the original asking price received, by time on market: 100.0% at 0 to 7 days, 98.6% at 8 to 14 days, 97.1% at 15 to 30 days, 96.0% at 31 to 60 days, 94.6% at 61 to 90 days, 92.2% at 91 to 180 days, and 89.5% beyond 180 days.The dollars are substantial. In Davidson County, sellers who closed after 91 to 180 days on market took a median of $40,000 below their original ask. Past 180 days, the median gap widened to $52,000.Most sellers ended up cutting. 62% of Davidson County closings sold for less than their original asking price, at a median reduction of $24,000.A large share of current inventory is already in that window. As of the July 3 data pull, 51% of active Davidson County listings had been on the market 60 days or longer, and 34.5% had been listed 90 days or more.Many listings never finish at all. During the same 90-day window, 1,719 Davidson County listings were cancelled or expired without selling, walking away after a median of 60 days on market.THE PATTERN IS NOT LIMITED TO ONE SLICE OF THE MARKETThe gap between fast sales and slow ones appeared in every price band studied, from homes under $300,000 (6.9 percentage points) to homes above $900,000 (11.4 points). It also appeared in every construction era, and it widened as homes got older: houses built before 1960 that took 90 days or more closed at just 85.7% of their original ask, compared with 94.3% for homes built in 2015 or later."The market gives you one clean shot and it lasts about a week," said Tasha DeRegis, owner of Sell My House Fast TN. "After that, buyers stop asking what the house is worth and start asking what's wrong with it. The homes sitting at day 120 aren't cheaper because time passed. They were usually priced wrong on day one, and the market spent four months proving it."The analysis measures correlation rather than cause. Homes that linger differ from homes that sell quickly, most often in initial pricing, deferred condition, or difficulty scheduling showings. But the consistency of the effect across price points and property ages suggests sellers have less room to test a price than is commonly assumed."If a seller cannot be realistic on day one, the second-best option is to stop paying for the experiment," DeRegis said. "Four months of carrying costs plus a $40,000 haircut is a worse outcome than almost anything else on the table."Sell My House Fast TN works with Middle Tennessee homeowners in situations where the traditional listing timeline is a poor fit, including foreclosure, inherited and probate property, divorce, relocation, and homes needing significant repairs. The company makes as-is cash offers with flexible closing dates.METHODOLOGYFindings are based on 3,337 RealTracs MLS closings with valid original list and sale prices, closed between April 3 and July 3, 2026, across Davidson, Williamson, Sumner, Wilson and Robertson counties, plus 4,982 active, cancelled and expired Davidson County listings as of July 3, 2026. All figures are medians. Original list price is the first price at which a property was publicly listed, not the most recent price after reductions.ABOUT SELL MY HOUSE FAST TNSell My House Fast TN is a locally owned home-buying company serving Nashville, Clarksville, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Middle and East Tennessee. The company buys houses as-is for cash, with no agent fees and no repairs, and can close in as little as seven days. Learn more at https://sellmyhousefasttn.com

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