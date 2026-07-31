Maine Monitor quotes MOCA Director Horn about manufactured housing move

The Maine Monitor spoke to Samantha Horn, Director of the Maine Office of Community Affairs, in an article about the state moving to strengthen manufactured housing community oversight.

Horn explained that MOCA is suited to help manufactured community residents because of its focus on centralizing resources and coordinating between different agencies.

“For a community, a problem might look like a single problem, but when viewed from the state side, it actually looks like seven different things that apply to different agencies,” Horn told the Maine Monitor.

The Manufactured Housing Program, formerly known as the Manufactured Housing Board, joined MOCA on July 29. MOCA will add two new positions — a training and certification coordinator and a technical outreach assistant — and incorporate modular housing standards into its training program for code enforcement officers.

The article also explained that MOCA will host public webinars, targeted stakeholder meetings, and at least one public meeting to gather feedback and discuss potential legislative proposals that will be submitted to the Legislature by January 1, 2027. For updates about this process, sign up for the Manufactured Housing Program email list.