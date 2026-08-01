Consumers Credit Union Now Accepting Applications for Its Volunteer Board of Directors

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Our board members come from many different backgrounds. This diversity ensures we explore opportunities and address challenges from numerous points of view.” — Sean Rathjen, CEO

LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumers Credit Union (CCU; $4.6 billion, Lake Forest, IL) is excited to announce it is now accepting applications for its volunteer Board of Directors.One of the many reasons members trust credit unions to handle their financial needs is that they have both an ownership stake and a voice in the governance of their financial institution.“We’re looking for members with an interest in helping guide the future of Consumers Credit Union,” said Sean Rathjen, Chief Executive Officer. “The ability to serve on our all-volunteer Board of Directors is a privilege unique to credit unions. Our board members come from many different backgrounds. This diversity ensures we explore opportunities and address challenges from numerous points of view.”CCU will accept applications from members for its Board of Directors from August 1 until 5:00 p.m. (Central Time) on September 11. CCU members interested in serving on the board can submit an application at myconsumers.org/BOD Individuals elected to the board will serve a three-year term. All applications will be evaluated by the Nominating Committee, and the election will be held at the CCU Annual Business Meeting on March 10, 2027.Volunteers serving on the Board of Directors are required to attend meetings approximately once per month throughout the year.About Consumers Credit UnionFounded in 1930 and headquartered in Lake Forest, IL, Consumers Credit Union (CCU) has $4.6 billion in assets and serves more than 287,000 members. It is the state's fifth-largest credit union in terms of assets and has the largest network of branches. CCU believes that nobody needs banks on every corner, but everyone needs people who are in their corner. To learn more about CCU’s products and services, or for information on how to join, visit myconsumers.org 877.ASK.CCCU (877.275.2228) | 300 North Field Drive, Lake Forest, IL 60045Media Inquiries: pr@myconsumers.org

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