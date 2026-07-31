Three-week concrete repair project begins Sunday, Aug. 2 on eastbound I-90 in west Spokane

SPOKANE – Work to repair worn concrete on the center and right lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 just west of Spokane will start Sunday, Aug. 2. This overnight work could create delays through Aug. 21 for people traveling between the US 2 and US 195 interchanges.

Travelers in the area will encounter lane reductions and ramp closures nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sundays through Friday mornings. All lanes will be open during daytime hours.

During the three-week project, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will remove the old driving surface, then replace it to smooth out ruts.

Lane restriction and detour information

During the overnight working hours, crews will reduce eastbound I-90 to a single left lane on Sunset Hill.

Additionally, the US 2 ramp to eastbound I-90 will close to traffic during working hours. Drivers will need to use a signed detour via the westbound US 2 ramp to westbound I-90, exiting at the Geiger/Grove interchange 1 mile to the west and then reentering eastbound I-90.

What work will be done?

Crews will set up traffic control in the work zone nightly. Once set, maintenance crews will remove the existing road surface in spots that are rough using high pressure water, which also will clean the rebar underneath. Crews will then pour new concrete to create a smooth driving surface.

The last time crews resurfaced this section of I-90 was from 2011 to 2012.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Center Map.