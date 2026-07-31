Rowe Creek Complex containment reaches 52 percent as Highway 26 reopens

Firefighters made significant progress on the lightning-caused Rowe Creek Complex yesterday, increasing containment to 52 percent. The complex is now estimated at 309,765 acres. In a major update for travelers, Highway 26 reopened in both directions as of 8:00 p.m. last night.

Moderate weather on Thursday allowed crews to expand containment lines, particularly near the Painted Hills, southwest of Burnt Ranch Road, and south of Twickenham Road.

West Zone: Firefighters established new control lines last night, including catching a 20-acre spot fire . Crews successfully completed lines along the A-Y Road, fully lining the northern edge of the fire. Protection efforts remain focused on communities near Mill Creek, Johnson Creek, and Marks Creek . On the western edge, operations have transitioned to patrol status around Grizzly Road and Allen Creek Road .

Firefighters established new control lines last night, including catching a . Crews successfully completed lines along the A-Y Road, fully lining the of the fire. Protection efforts remain focused on communities near . On the western edge, operations have transitioned to patrol status around . East Zone: Much of the eastern portion of the Crosswhite Fire is now contained. However, uncontained areas persist east of Cherry Creek, south of the Painted Hills, and in the Cougar Mountain Road area. Firefighters are also closely monitoring inaccessible perimeters along the John Day River and Shoofly Canyon for hotspots.

Much of the eastern portion of the Crosswhite Fire is now contained. However, uncontained areas persist east of Cherry Creek, south of the Painted Hills, and in the Cougar Mountain Road area. Firefighters are also closely monitoring inaccessible perimeters along the for hotspots. Fire Breakdown: The complex includes the Crosswhite Fire (292,161 acres, 45% contained), the Camel Hump Fire (6,614 acres, 68% contained), and Incident 594 (298 acres, 100% contained).

Weather and Hazards: A Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning is in effect through Saturday evening, August 1. Conditions are expected to be hotter and drier today, with relative humidity potentially dropping into critical levels. While Saturday may bring slightly cooler temperatures, a passing cold front is expected to produce strong winds that could challenge existing lines.

A total of 2,481 personnel are currently assigned to the complex, supported by 72 crews and 10 aviation resources. The Oregon State Fire Marshal continues to support the West Zone conflagration with 11 teams, including 10 task forces and one strike team. On Sunday, August 2, command of both the West and East zones will transition to Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2.

Evacuations and Closures Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices remain in place for portions of Crook, Jefferson, Wheeler, and Wasco counties.

Public land closures remain in effect for the Ochoco National Forest, the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, and Bureau of Land Management lands throughout Central Oregon. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is active; unauthorized drone use is illegal and will force the immediate suspension of aerial firefighting.

Current air quality and smoke forecasts are available at airnow.gov. For the latest road conditions, visit www.tripcheck.com.