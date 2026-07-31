Firefighters strengthen lines around Pine Hollow and Sportsman Park as Grasshopper Fire grows

Firefighters are working hard to protect the Pine Hollow and Sportsman Park communities as the Grasshopper Fire grew to 21,576 acres. While more help has arrived, the fire is still 0 percent contained.

A focus for firefighters is keeping the fire away from houses and critical infrastructure. To help, the Oregon State Fire Marshal has assigned five task forces to the fire, and extra crews from Utah have arrived to assist.

Firefighters recently used a firing operation, where they intentionally burn grass and brush in a controlled way, along Forest Road 27. This creates a buffer that helps stop the main fire from moving forward. Crews also quickly put out several small, spot fires, that started when embers jumped ahead of the main fire.

What Firefighters are Doing Today

Northwest: Teams are clearing a backup path by hand from Flag Point to the fire’s edge to act as a barrier.

Teams are clearing a backup path by hand from to the fire’s edge to act as a barrier. East: Crews are cooling down hot spots near Badger Creek and making the lines along Forest Road 27 even stronger.

Crews are cooling down hot spots near and making the lines along Forest Road 27 even stronger. South: Firefighters are working to secure lines along the 4810 and 4811 roads .

Firefighters are working to secure lines along the . West: Crews are working right at the edge of the flames to stop the fire from spreading further.

Crews are working right at the edge of the flames to stop the fire from spreading further. Backup Planning: A special group is looking ahead to plan extra "just in case" lines if the fire moves past the current boundaries.

Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations are in effect for some areas. If you need to leave your home, a shelter is open at Maupin High School. You can see which areas are affected on the official evacuation map.

Weather and Hazards: The weather today will be in the 70s and 80s with light winds. However, a Red Flag Warning is in place for Saturday. The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong cold front will sweep over the Northwest. With very warm, dry, and windy conditions expected, firefighters are bracing for extreme fire behavior.

A large section of the Mt. Hood National Forest is closed to keep the public safe. You can check the latest air quality and smoke levels at airnow.gov.