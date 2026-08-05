MCON, We Defy Foundation and FUJI BJJ Launch Warrior BJJ Tournament at MCON 2026

MCON 2026 takes place October 23-25 at the World Market Center Las Vegas. FUJI BJJ will host The Warrior BJJ Experience at MCON 2026. The Warrior BJJ Experience benefits We Defy Foundation, which helps combat veterans overcome military-connected disabilities through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The Warrior BJJ Experience — hosted by FUJI BJJ, benefiting We Defy Foundation — comes to MCON 2026, Oct. 23–25 at the World Market Center Las Vegas.

Every scholarship we award starts with a veteran walking into a gym for the first time. Bringing this tournament to MCON puts that first step in front of thousands at once.” — Kevin Linderman, Executive Director, We Defy Foundation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCON , the nation's premier military, veteran and family conference, today announced a new partnership with We Defy Foundation and FUJI BJJ to launch The Warrior BJJ Experience, a military and veteran-focused Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament, as part of MCON 2026, taking place October 23–25 at the World Market Center Las Vegas.Hosted by FUJI BJJ, one of the sport's most established competition organizers, and benefiting We Defy Foundation, the tournament will bring elite and grassroots competitors together on the mats in front of the MCON community, supporting We Defy Foundation's mission to help combat veterans overcome military-connected disabilities through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and fitness training.ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIPMCON was built to bring the military, veteran and family community together around meaningful programming, connection and resources. Adding a dedicated BJJ tournament to the 2026 event reflects MCON's broader mission of highlighting the organizations and programs doing the most impactful work for the community it serves — and few programs embody that impact more directly than We Defy Foundation and FUJI BJJ.We Defy Foundation provides combat veterans coping with military-connected disabilities a long-term means to overcome their challenges through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. In 2025 alone, the organization raised more than $1.3 million and built a network of more than 1,200 approved training facilities spanning all 50 states, two U.S. territories and three continents. More than 500 veterans are currently enrolled in We Defy's program.What sets We Defy apart is that its model is outcome-driven, not just anecdotal. Building on existing third-party research and years of testimonial evidence linking Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to meaningful reductions in PTSD, depression and anxiety symptoms, We Defy is now undertaking one of the largest research studies of its kind to formally measure the program's impact on coping skills and reintegration outcomes for combat veterans. That research-backed, data-driven approach — designed to inform academic medicine and the broader veteran-care community rather than rely on tradition alone — has positioned We Defy as a national leader in using Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as a validated tool for veteran mental health and reintegration.FUJI BJJ, known for its athlete-first approach and meticulously built divisions that ensure fair, competitive matchups at every level, will serve as tournament host — bringing its full event operations, refereeing standards and competition experience to the MCON stage. FUJI BJJ has long been a dedicated supporter of the military and veteran community, and this partnership extends that commitment to a national platform.STATEMENTS"MCON exists to bring our community together around the things that actually change lives, and jiu-jitsu is one of them," said Waco Hoover, Founder and Partner, MCON. "Putting a mat in the middle of MCON 2026 and letting our community watch veterans compete is the kind of moment people carry home with them.""Every scholarship we award starts with a veteran walking into a gym for the first time," said Kevin Linderman, Executive Director, We Defy Foundation. "Bringing this tournament to MCON puts that first step in front of thousands of service members, veterans and families at once, and gives the Las Vegas community a direct line into our training network.""FUJI BJJ has built its reputation on fair divisions and a competition environment where every athlete gets a real test, from white belt to black belt," said Brian Olson of FUJI BJJ. "Bringing that to MCON, in front of the military and veteran community, is exactly the kind of event we want our name on."WHY IT MATTERS FOR LAS VEGASThe tournament also carries special significance locally. Las Vegas is home to a fast-growing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and combat sports community as well as one of the nation's largest veteran populations. Hosting this tournament in Las Vegas gives local gyms, competitors and coaches a rare opportunity to compete on a national stage alongside the country's leading military and veteran community event — while giving Las Vegas-area veterans direct access to We Defy Foundation's scholarship and training network. Organizers see the event as a lasting bridge between the city's jiu-jitsu community and its veteran community.EVENT AND REGISTRATIONThe Warrior BJJ Experience will take place during MCON 2026, October 23–25, at the World Market Center Las Vegas. Details on divisions, competitor registration and spectator access will be announced at mcon.live and wedefyfoundation.org in the coming weeks.ABOUT MCONMCON was created by veterans to bring the military community together for an epic celebration. It's the only annual event celebrating what we love and miss about military culture. Our mission is to create community, facilitate connection and improve the well-being of those who served and their families. MCON brings together service members, veterans, military families, healthcare professionals, employers, advocates, and policymakers under one roof to advance the cause of those who serve and have served. Built on a mission of service, sacrifice, and culture, MCON creates programming that is both deeply personal and nationally significant: connecting individuals with resources, forging cross-sector partnerships, and catalyzing systemic change. MCON is more than an event platform; it is a movement. MCON 2026 takes place October 23-25 at the World Market Center Las Vegas. Learn more at mcon.live.ABOUT WE DEFY FOUNDATIONWe Defy Foundation provides combat veterans coping with military-connected disabilities a long-term means to overcome their challenges through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and fitness training. Since its founding, We Defy has awarded more than 1,900 athlete scholarships through a network of over 1,200 approved training facilities across all 50 states, two U.S. territories and three continents. Learn more at wedefyfoundation.org.ABOUT FUJI BJJFUJI BJJ produces Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitions built around fair, skill-based divisions and a fun, safe, competitive environment for athletes of all levels. A longtime supporter of the military and veteran community, FUJI BJJ gives competitors the opportunity to test their skills, gain exposure and build camaraderie within the jiu-jitsu community. Learn more at fujibjj.com.

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