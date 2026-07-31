Arizona Senate Leaders Demand Fair Colorado River Plan Protecting Arizona Water Users

ARIZONA, July 31 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, July 31, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen and President Pro Tempore T.J. Shope are fighting to protect Arizona families, farmers, tribes, and businesses from potentially devastating Colorado River water cuts as the federal government finalizes operating rules beginning in 2027.

Arizona depends on the Colorado River to support at least three million jobs; a thriving advanced manufacturing, semiconductor, and technology industry; multiple military installations; and billions of dollars' worth of critical mineral and agricultural production, which contribute to the nation's food and mineral supply.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released its Final Environmental Impact Statement for operating Lake Powell and Lake Mead through 2036. The framework allows annual reductions of up to 3 million acre-feet from the Lower Basin, distributed by water-right priority. This would place Arizona at risk of shouldering a disproportionate share of the cuts while requiring no reductions from the Upper Basin.

The FEIS leaves room for the federal government to adopt key elements of a recently developed Lower Basin proposal. That plan calls for the three states to share 1.25 million acre-feet in annual reductions during 2027 and 2028, while conserving at least an additional 700,000 acre-feet over the two-year period to stabilize Lake Powell and Lake Mead. A forthcoming Record of Decision and operating guidelines will determine which approach the federal government implements.

"Arizona recognizes the serious condition of the Colorado River, and we are prepared to be part of a responsible solution. What we will not accept is a federal plan that protects some states while placing a devastating and disproportionate burden on Arizona," said President Petersen. "Our state has already conserved enormous amounts of water and made difficult sacrifices to protect this river. The final decision must respect the Law of the River, recognize Arizona's contributions, and protect the water our families, farmers, tribes, and businesses depend on. We appreciate the Trump Administration's willingness to continue working with us toward a fair agreement, but the Senate stands ready to use every legal and legislative tool available if Arizona is forced to carry this burden alone."

Arizona's Colorado River use in 2025 was its second lowest since 1992. Despite that record of conservation, the state remains particularly vulnerable because much of the water delivered through the Central Arizona Project holds junior priority.

"I've seen firsthand what draconian water cuts do to communities like mine in Pinal County, and these decisions have very real consequences," said President Pro Tem Shope, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources, Energy & Water. "Farmers in my district lost their Colorado River water years ago, forcing them to fallow fields, rely more heavily on groundwater, and absorb tremendous financial losses. Arizona has already made difficult sacrifices while other states continue to avoid binding reductions. The final operating guidelines must protect our communities, credit Arizona for the water we have already conserved, and ensure our state is not required to sacrifice more than its fair share."

The current Colorado River operating guidelines expire at the end of 2026. Senate Republicans will closely review the Record of Decision and continue working with state, tribal, and federal partners to protect Arizona's water supply and economy.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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