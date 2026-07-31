Wyoming State Parks Announces Tentative Agreement for Star Plunge Operations

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – July 31, 2026 – Wyoming State Parks has reached a tentative agreement with C&W Enterprises, which will conclude the pending litigation regarding the Star Plunge in Thermopolis, Wyoming. The parties have jointly asked the court to cancel the summary judgment hearing scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.



The tentative settlement has been reached after State Parks recently concluded an appraisal process as mandated by Section 335 of Enrolled Act 27 of the Sixty-Eighth Legislature of the State of Wyoming, also known as the 2027 Budget Bill.



This settlement will conclude a process that began in 2008 when the long-term concession contract for operating the Star Plunge expired.



"Wyoming State Parks’ mission is to improve communities and enrich lives. This agreement will allow the agency to reopen the Star Plunge with a new long-term concessionaire who intends to make significant investments in the aquatic facilities," said Dave Glenn, director of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. "We are excited to partner on the long-term enhancement and modernization of these facilities, to ensure a safe, exceptional, and affordable experience for Wyoming residents and visitors."



For more information about Wyoming State Parks, please visit WyoParks.Wyo.Gov.