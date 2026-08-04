Interfacing Recognized as a Leader in the Inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Twin of an Organization Platforms

Interfacing Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DTO Platforms

Recognition highlights Interfacing’s AI-powered approach to reducing the cost and complexity of quality and compliance while continuously optimizing operations.

Being recognized as a Leader validates our vision of an AI-powered, connected enterprise that reduces the time, cost and complexity of quality and compliance while continuously improving operations.” — Scott Armstrong, CEO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interfacing Technologies Corporation, a global provider of AI-powered quality, compliance and digital transformation solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) Platforms The emergence of DTO platforms represents an important evolution in enterprise technology: enabling organizations to create a connected digital representation of how their business actually operates. By connecting processes, people, systems, capabilities, policies, risks, controls and performance data, organizations can better leverage AI to understand their operations, manage change and continuously improve execution.“Organizations are struggling with fragmented systems, disconnected processes and growing regulatory complexity,” said Scott Armstrong, CEO of Interfacing Technologies Corporation. “Our recognition as a Leader validates our vision of an AI-powered, connected digital enterprise—reducing the time, cost and complexity of quality and compliance while continuously optimizing and automating operations.”From Digital Twin to Intelligent EnterpriseInterfacing’s Integrated Management System (IMS) provides an AI-powered Digital Twin of an Organization through a unified platform combining:• Business process management and operational modeling• Quality management automation & governance• Risk analysis and control management• AI-assisted regulatory compliance and operational intelligence• Low-code workflow automation• Process mining, simulation and impact analysis• Document control and collaboration• Enterprise-wide operating model governance• End-to-end audit & remediation automationInterfacing replaces fragmented point solutions with a unified, governed and auditable operating model that provides a trusted source of truth across the enterprise. This connected foundation gives organizations the context required to apply AI and automation more effectively understanding not simply individual documents or data points, but how processes, systems, roles, regulations, obligations, risks and controls interact across the organization.Transforming Quality and ComplianceFor highly regulated organizations, this approach has particular significance.Traditional quality and compliance environments often rely on disconnected QMS, document management, risk, process and workflow systems. Interfacing brings these disciplines together, helping organizations reduce the time, cost and complexity of maintaining quality and compliance while improving audit readiness, operational resilience and business performance.Interfacing’s agentic AI brings continuous, autonomous intelligence to quality, compliance, risk and operational improvement—working 24/7 to identify emerging risks, compliance gaps and optimization opportunities while maintaining continuous audit readiness. It enables organizations to assess volumes and relationships of enterprise data beyond what human teams could practically manage, while preserving the governance, traceability, approvals and human accountability required in regulated environments.About Interfacing TechnologiesInterfacing Technologies Corporation is a global software company specializing in Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) and AI-powered Integrated Management Systems (IMS).Interfacing unifies process management, quality, risk, compliance, governance, document management, process intelligence and automation within a single governed operating model—providing organizations with the visibility and intelligence required to continuously improve how their business operates.For more than 25 years, Interfacing has helped organizations modernize operations, strengthen quality and compliance, improve audit readiness and connect strategy with execution across highly regulated and operationally complex environments.By connecting people, processes, systems, controls and data into a single source of truth, Interfacing enables organizations worldwide to reduce complexity, accelerate transformation and build more intelligent, resilient and compliant operations.Phone: +1 514 737 7333Email: sales@interfacing.comWebsite: www.interfacing.com

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