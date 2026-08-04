Nussbaum Center Associates Earn Top Honors Among Triad Business Journal’s 2026 Fast 50

Three Nussbaum Center businesses recognized among the Triad’s fastest-growing privately held companies.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is pleased to announce that three of its Associates — American Building Services, Inc. Ascendance Electric Inc. and Kogi Environmental Solutions — have been named to the Triad Business Journal’s 2026 Fast 50, an annual recognition honoring some of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Piedmont Triad.The Fast 50 Awards recognize Triad companies that demonstrate strong growth, business performance and meaningful contributions to the regional economy. Honorees are selected through an independent review process, with rankings based on verified revenue growth and other qualifying criteria.“We are thrilled to celebrate American Building Services, Ascendance Electric and Kogi Environmental Solutions on this well-deserved recognition,” said Lisa Hazlett, President of the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship. “Their continued growth reflects the determination, innovation and entrepreneurial excellence that strengthen our local economy and inspire the broader small business community.”As Nussbaum Center Associates, these companies are part of a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports job creation, innovation and economic vitality throughout Greensboro and the Piedmont Triad.

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