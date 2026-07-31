Catarina Gonzales appointed to Western Water Cooperative Committee as Vice-Chair

Governor Greg Abbott announced his appointment of TCEQ Commissioner Catarina Gonzales as Vice-Chair of the Department of Defense’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Western Water Cooperative Committee (WWCC).

The WWCC works to avoid or minimize conflicts between the operation of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) flood control projects and water rights and water laws within the western states.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve as Vice-Chair,” says Commissioner Gonzales, “I look forward to working with the other committee members and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help ensure that Texas has a voice in the water management issues to help protect and preserve one of our most precious resources.”

Approved by the committee and Secretary of War, Gonzales’ term as Vice-Chair is effective from July 2026 to July 2027.