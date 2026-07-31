Camden County to begin $2.5 million project to repair Collings Avenue Bridge

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Beginning August 3, Camden County will begin work on Collings Ave Bridge over Newton Creek at the border of Gloucester City and Camden City. The $2.5 million project involves replacement of the concrete deck, sidewalks, and parapet, as well as refurbishment of steel support beams and bearings. Beginning on August 3, the bridge will be closed for approximately three months. Traffic will be diverted to Route 676 Exit 3 via Broadway and Morgan Boulevard.

“These improvements to the Collings Avenue Bridge are essential to keeping our infrastructure safe and reliable,” said Commissioner Al Dyer, liaison to the Department of Public Works. “We want to thank our residents for their patience during the next few months and recommend that they give themselves extra time in their commute while detours are in place.”