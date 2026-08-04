U.S. Debt Forum Introduces Congressional National Debt Clocks as U.S. National Debt Nears $40 Trillion

Searchable Database of Current and Former Elected Representatives Home of the Congressional Debt Clocks Demonstration Clock Screen Shot

New educational resource allows Americans to see how the national debt changed during the tenure of presidents, vice presidents and members of Congress

Elected officials have used a National Debt Clock to highlight our nation’s debt. The Congressional Debt Clocks allow Americans to see how the debt changed during their years in office.” — Michael Doorley

SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the U.S. Total Public Debt Outstanding approaches $40 trillion and concern grows about its long-term fiscal trajectory—and the risks it poses to America’s long-term economic strength and national security—the U.S. Debt Forum today introduced its Congressional National Debt Clocks , a new educational resource that allows Americans to find their federal representatives and see how our national debt changed during the tenure of presidents, vice presidents, members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.Designed to provide objective historical context, increase public understanding and encourage informed discussion, the clocks help Americans better understand one of our nation’s most significant long-term fiscal challenges. Economists, fiscal experts and national security leaders have identified our nation’s fiscal trajectory as one of America’s most important long-term public policy issues. Using official U.S. Treasury data, the clocks measure the change in our national gross debt during each elected official’s tenure beginning with members of the 115th Congress on Jan. 3, 2017.Candidates and elected officials have used a National Debt Clock to illustrate the size of our nation’s debt. Because Congress holds the constitutional power of the purse and the President signs appropriations and other spending legislation into law, the Congressional Debt Clocks provide a historical perspective on how the national debt changed during the years those federal elected officials served.“Our national debt is one of the most important issues affecting our country’s long-term economic strength, yet for many Americans it remains hidden in plain sight,” said Michael G. Doorley, CPA, founder of the U.S. Debt Forum. “People deserve objective information that helps them understand the numbers, place them in historical context and reach their own informed conclusions.”The Congressional Debt Clocks are intended to educate, not advocate. They do not attempt to assign responsibility to any individual elected official for changes in our national debt or evaluate an official’s voting record. Officials who served longer will generally show larger increases because the clocks measure cumulative gross debt growth over time. Changes in our national debt also reflect decisions made over many years by multiple Congresses and presidential administrations, as well as economic conditions, emergencies, interest costs and existing legal obligations.Visitors can search and view the Congressional Debt Clocks by elected official to see the approximate change in the gross national debt during their tenure as President, Vice President, U.S. Representative or U.S. Senator.To help visitors and members of the media explore the resource, the website's "My Representative" search feature displays a demonstration Congressional Debt Clock, allowing users to experience the functionality of the resource without featuring any specific elected official.Additional historical fiscal measures, including approximate changes in the federal government's other balance sheet liabilities and Social Security and Medicare obligations during each official's tenure, are currently being developed and will be added in future updates. Additional information about the methodology and data sources is available at USDebtForum.com.“People often ask what can be done about the national debt,” Doorley said. “There are no simple workable answers that lawmakers seem willing to agree on, but understanding the facts is the first step. Better information leads to better conversations, and better conversations help create a more informed and engaged public.”“My goal with the Clocks isn’t to tell Americans what to think about the national debt,” Doorley said. “It’s to provide objective historical information so they can reach their own informed conclusions.”About Michael G. DoorleyMichael G. Doorley, CPA, is an educator, financial writer, public speaker, advocate for federal fiscal civics, and former Fortune 100 financial services executive. He is the founder of the U.S. Debt Forum. His articles on the Financial Report of the United States Government, the national debt and related fiscal issues have been published by 15 state CPA societies and other organizations. Additional information is available at MichaelDoorley.com About the U.S. Debt ForumThe U.S. Debt Forum is a nonpartisan educational initiative dedicated to helping Americans better understand the financial position, condition and long-term fiscal outlook of the federal government through objective financial information, historical data and public education. The Congressional Debt Clocks are available at USDebtForum.com.

Congressional National Debt Clock Demo

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