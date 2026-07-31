Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for All Customers: July 31

By Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Posted Friday, July 31, 2026

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities announces that the boil water advisory has been lifted effective immediately for all customers. Laboratory testing has confirmed that water throughout all impacted areas of the distribution system is safe for consumption, and customers may return to normal water use.

The advisory was issued following a loss of system pressure that created the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of harmful bacteria into the water distribution system. This precautionary measure was necessary to ensure compliance with state regulations and reporting requirements while water quality testing was conducted.

In addition, repairs have been successfully completed on the damaged water main that contributed to the service disruption. Testing and evaluation of the newly installed section of pipe are currently underway. Results from those tests are expected to be available for review the morning of Saturday, August 1. Once testing confirms the line meets all water quality and operational requirements, the repaired main will be returned to service.

Utilities staff continue to monitor system recovery efforts, and customer water conservation remains important during this phase until the repaired main is placed into service. Reducing water usage will help the system stabilize more quickly and support ongoing operational work in eastern Forsyth County.

As part of the restoration process, crews will continue flushing fire hydrants throughout the affected area. Residents may observe water being discharged from hydrants as crews work to remove any air or sediment from the system. This is a normal and necessary part of the recovery effort.

"Providing safe, reliable water service is one of our core responsibilities, and our team recognizes that water is critical to public health, safety, and strength of our community,” said WSFC Utilities Director Courtney Driver. “Our employees work hard around the clock to maintain the system we all depend on. We will evaluate this event and implement improvements to further strengthen system reliability.”

WSFC Utilities appreciates customers’ patience and cooperation throughout the incident and thanks its emergency response partners, neighboring utilities, and local and regional agencies for their assistance, resources, and expertise throughout the response and recovery effort.

For the latest updates regarding water service, please visit the City of Winston-Salem's Alert Center page and social media channels.

For more information, contact CityLink using any method listed on the page.