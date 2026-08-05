Eyesight Ophthalmic Services Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Cornea, Cataract, and Refractive Surgeon Dr. Jonah Goldblatt

Dr. Jonah Goldblatt

SOMERSWORTH, NH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eyesight Ophthalmic Services, Northern New England's leading provider of eye care for adults and children, is pleased to announce that Jonah Goldblatt, M.D., has joined the practice. With offices in Portsmouth, Exeter, and Somersworth, NH, and Kittery and Sanford, ME, Eyesight's team of ophthalmologists and optometrists offers comprehensive services including cataract and premium lens surgery, cornea care, glaucoma management, oculoplastic surgery, retina care, and routine eye exams.

Dr. Goldblatt will see patients at the Somersworth and Kittery offices, offering cataract surgery and premium lens implants, vision correction procedures including LASIK, PRK, EVO, and EVO Toric ICL, and cornea care including corneal cross-linking. He will also be performing advanced Epoxia procedures for patients with keratoconus, making Eyesight Ophthalmic Services the first and only practice in the state of New Hampshire to offer this service.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Goldblatt to our team," said N. Timothy Peters, MD, Managing Partner at Eyesight Ophthalmic Services. "His fellowship training in cornea, cataract, and refractive surgery, combined with his research background and hands-on surgical experience, makes him a wonderful addition to the care we're able to offer patients across the Seacoast region."

Dr. Goldblatt recently completed a fellowship in Corneal, Cataract, and Refractive Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, where he focused on advanced techniques in premium cataract surgery and vision correction. He completed his ophthalmology residency at Louisiana State University–New Orleans, where he was recognized for his surgical outcomes research and served as a moderator and presenter at regional ophthalmic technician conferences.

He earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine, graduating as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society and receiving the Dublin Prize in Ophthalmology, and he completed his undergraduate studies in Biology, cum laude, at Boston College.

Dr. Goldblatt's research has been published in peer-reviewed journals and presented internationally, including an oral presentation at the European Society of Ophthalmology Congress in Prague. His work spans topics from complex retinal disease to patient safety and access to care, reflecting a broad commitment to both clinical excellence and the patient experience.

Throughout his training, Dr. Goldblatt has maintained an active commitment to community service, volunteering at Luke's House Clinic in New Orleans, where he performed refractions and dilated eye exams for underserved patients, and participating in American Academy of Ophthalmology glaucoma screenings.

"I'm excited to join a practice with such a strong reputation for patient-centered care," said Dr. Goldblatt. "I'm looking forward to getting to know the Somersworth and Kittery communities and helping patients see their best at every stage of life."

Patients interested in scheduling a consultation with Dr. Goldblatt can call Eyesight Ophthalmic Services at 603-436-1773 or visit eyesightnh.com to request an appointment online.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.