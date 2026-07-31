R. Short Roofing Gives Magnolia Family a Free Roof and a Safe Way Home

Official R. Short Roofing logo featuring the company tagline, “Leak Free Once You Meet Me.” R. Short Roofing team members gather with the Free Roof Giveaway recipient and her child during the community project in Magnolia, Delaware.

Delaware contractor completes a no-cost roof replacement for a working mother of three after severe roof damage forced her family from home.

Finding out that R. Short Roofing chose us brought me to tears. Knowing my children have a safe home to return to means more than I can put into words.” — Brenda Mosley, Free Roof Giveaway Recipient

MAGNOLIA, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R. Short Roofing has completed a full roof replacement at no cost for Brenda Mosley, a Magnolia mother of three whose deteriorating roof forced her family out of their home.The project marked the conclusion of R. Short Roofing’s Free Roof Giveaway, a community initiative created to help a Delaware family facing a serious roofing need without the financial ability to address it. After receiving nominations from across the state, company leaders carefully reviewed each family’s circumstances before selecting Brenda as the recipient.Brenda works full time while raising three children, including a daughter who has battled cancer since the age of five. As the roof on the family’s home continued to deteriorate, leaks worsened and sections began to fall through. The house eventually became unsafe, leaving Brenda and her children with no choice but to move in with her father while she searched for a solution she could afford.Her father submitted the nomination that brought the family’s situation to the attention of R. Short Roofing.“Community is not something you simply talk about; it is something you show up for,” said Ralph Short, co-founder and partner of R. Short Roofing. “Brenda shows up for her children every single day, no matter what life puts in front of her. We are proud to help give this family a safe home to return to.”On July 31, the R. Short Roofing team arrived at the Magnolia property and carried out the full roof replacement. The company provided the labor, materials and professional installation at no charge to Brenda or her family.For R. Short Roofing owner Nick Vavala, the decision was straightforward.“When we read Brenda’s story, there was no debate,” Vavala said. “She had been doing everything possible to hold her family together, but the condition of the roof was beyond what she could solve on her own. We had the crew, the experience and the ability to help, so that is exactly what we did.”For Brenda, the new roof represents far more than a home improvement project. It gives her family the security and stability to return home and move forward together.“Finding out that R. Short Roofing chose us brought me to tears,” Brenda said. “Knowing my children have a safe home to return to means more than I can put into words. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who made this possible.”The giveaway reflects R. Short Roofing’s belief that local businesses have a responsibility to invest in the communities they serve. The company hopes the project encourages other businesses and community members to look for meaningful ways to use their resources, skills and time to help neighbors in need.About R. Short RoofingR. Short Roofing is a Delaware roofing contractor providing residential and commercial roofing services throughout Delaware and the surrounding region. Built on integrity and covered by quality, the company is committed to honest service, dependable craftsmanship and meaningful community involvement.For more information, visit rshortroofing.com or call 302-592-1952.

R. Short Roofing Free Roof Giveaway – Brenda Mosley Interview

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