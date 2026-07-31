Naylor Architect Inc. Strengthens National Practice with Addition of Tushar Negi as Principal Architect

Founder Chris Naylor (left) welcomes Principal Architect Tushar Negi (right) to the Naylor Architect Inc. team. Naylor Architect Inc. — Toronto-based commercial architecture firm specializing in restaurant and branded environments.

Toronto's go-to architect for national restaurant brands adds a new principal to fuel continued growth across Canada.

Naylor Architect has built an incredible reputation with Canada's top restaurant brands. I'm excited to build on that legacy.” — Tushar Negi, Principal Architect, Naylor Architect Inc.

TORONTO, CANADA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naylor Architect Inc. , a leading architecture firm in branded spaces and commercial environments, has been behind standout projects such as Queen's Harbour and multiple Moxie's locations in its 25+ years of experience, more than 2,000 completed projects, and 45+ recurring national clients. The Toronto-based firm today announced that Tushar Negi has joined as Principal Architect. Specializing in restaurant architecture , branded environments, franchise rollouts, and QSR and hospitality design for clients including Burger King, McDonald’s, KFC, The Keg, Moxies , Earls, A&W, and Wendy's, and licensed across nine Canadian provinces, Naylor Architect is one of Canada's most trusted commercial restaurant architects for national brands requiring design efficiency, prototype adaptation, and on-time project delivery. Founder Chris Naylor remains actively involved, continuing to lead select client relationships and business development."This isn't about slowing down for me, it's about how we scale," said Chris Naylor, founder and majority owner of Naylor Architect Inc. "Tushar brings the energy and design leadership we need to grow into new markets, while I stay focused on the client relationships and standards that built this firm over 25 years."Negi joins Naylor Architect with 13+ years of experience across architecture and development. As project architect at WZMH Architects, he led commercial and mixed-use projects for major institutional landlords and developers including BentallGreenOak, Kingsett Capital, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Oxford Properties, QuadReal, Cadillac Fairview, and First Capital, later serving as Manager of Design and Product Development at Marlin Spring Developments. In 2025, he founded THINK Architecture Inc. He is also co-founder and Executive Director of SOSA Canada (Society of South Asian Architects), a not-for-profit network of more than 120 professionals with chapters in Toronto and Vancouver."Chris built something rare — 25 years of relationships and work across retail, restaurant, hospitality, commercial, and automotive, serving national brands and developers from coast to coast," said Tushar Negi, Principal Architect at Naylor Architect Inc. "My job is to build on that."Naylor Architect's core strength remains franchise rollout and multi-site architecture: adapting prototypes, managing tenant improvement permitting across jurisdictions, and delivering consistent execution at scale for national QSR brands, casual dining chains, franchise operators, and commercial developers across Canada. The firm is also expanding its portfolio into multi-unit residential development, drawing on Negi's established relationships with institutional and private developers active in this sector. Naylor will continue to work alongside Negi on major accounts through the transition, drawing on 25 years of client relationships as the firm's foundation for its next chapter.About Naylor Architect Inc.Founded in 1999, Naylor Architect Inc. is a Toronto-based commercial architecture firm licensed across nine Canadian provinces, specializing in restaurant architecture, hospitality design, and branded commercial environments for national brands. With more than 2,000 completed projects and 45+ recurring clients, the firm partners with operators including McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, Taco Bell, Wendy's, A&W, Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Montana's, Earls, The Keg, Moxies, and Panera Bread, delivering everything from compact food-court locations to large-scale flagship restaurants and hospitality destinations such as Queen's Harbour.Naylor Architect provides complete architectural services from site analysis and design through construction administration and tenant improvement coordination, with a reputation for highly coordinated drawings, multi-jurisdictional permitting, and consistent on-time, on-budget delivery. Acting as brand ambassadors for several of its clients, the firm safeguards the full customer experience, from built form to interior design and FF&E, ensuring every environment performs as well as it looks.

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