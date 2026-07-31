Prime Minister Janša joins other leaders in calling on the EU to take urgent action over migration pressure

SLOVENIA, July 31 - The signatories express serious concern over the large-scale illegal crossings of the European Union’s external border, warning that the current situation is undermining confidence in the EU’s common migration policy. They emphasize that recent decisions making it more difficult to swiftly return irregular migrants, as well as regularization procedures for large numbers of individuals without legal status, create the impression that illegal entry into the EU may eventually lead to lawful residence.



In the letter, initiated by Denmark, the leaders call for an extraordinary videoconference of EU member states’ interior ministers to coordinate joint measures aimed at protecting the Union’s external borders and supporting Spain in managing the situation. Proposed measures include enhanced assistance from Frontex, a review of EU cooperation with Morocco, and additional steps to prevent further uncontrolled border crossings.



The signatories also stress that protecting external borders, preventing illegal migration, and showing solidarity with member states facing the greatest pressures are shared responsibilities of the European Union. In their view, the current situation requires unity, determination, and swift action by European institutions.



So far, the initiative has been joined by Italy, Denmark, Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, Lithuania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania, Latvia, Hungary, Sweden and Austria.



The full letter is published below.

Dear President Costa,

Dear President von der Leyen,

Dear Taoiseach,

We are writing to express our serious concern regarding the recent developments at the external border of the European Union in Ceuta.

While we recognise that the current situation has been significantly aggravated by the recent ruling of the Spanish Supreme Court, which has affected the authorities’ ability to promptly return migrants arriving irregularly, we also believe that it reflects a broader policy approach that has not sufficiently deterred irregular migration. In this context, the recent decision to proceed with the regularisation of a very large number of irregular migrants, as also highlighted in the latest European Council discussions, has further contributed to the perception that irregular entry may ultimately lead to legal residence in the European Union, reinforcing potential pull factors.

The events of the last days require an immediate and coordinated European response. We expect Spain and Morocco to work swiftly, with the full support of the European Union, to bring the current situation under control. We cannot allow uncontrolled mass crossings, the instrumentalisation of migration or other hybrid threats to create the perception that irregular entry into the European Union is possible. Such a perception would encourage further attempts, undermine confidence in our common migration policy and have repercussions for all Member States. The current situation also underlines the importance of the Chisinau Declaration on migration and the need for its swift and effective implementation.

In light of the seriousness of the situation, we would ask the Irish Presidency of the Council of the European Union to convene, as a matter of urgency, an extraordinary videoconference of the Ministers of the Interior. This meeting should allow for a common assessment of the situation and agreement on a coordinated European response, including the rapid mobilisation of available EU instruments and the necessary support to Spain to restore effective control of the Union’s external border and prevent further uncontrolled crossings. Ministers should in particular consider enhanced Frontex support, the effectiveness of EU cooperation with Morocco, including possible measures if commitments are not met.

At the same time, Member States must take the measures required, in accordance with Union law and the Schengen Borders Code, to safeguard public order and address risks arising from secondary movements, including through reinforcing or reintroducing temporary internal border controls.

The European Council has consistently stressed that protecting the Union’s external borders, preventing irregular migration and secondary movements, and ensuring solidarity with Member States under particular pressure are shared European responsibilities. The current situation calls for unity, determination and urgency.

We count on your leadership to ensure that the European Union responds swiftly, effectively and in a coordinated manner.