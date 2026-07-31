Gaston County Farmers Markets Celebrate National Farmers Market Week

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Gaston County residents are invited to shop local, meet area farmers and vendors, and enjoy special activities in celebration of National Farmers Market Week, August 2–8, 2026. National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration recognizing the important role farmers markets play in connecting communities with fresh, locally grown foods, supporting local producers, and creating vibrant community gathering spaces.

Farmers markets in Belmont, Mount Holly, and Gastonia will each offer their own special events and activities designed to bring the community together while celebrating the farmers, growers, producers, and small businesses that help strengthen Gaston County’s local food system.

The Belmont NC Farmers Market is celebrating one of summer’s favorite crops with a Tomato Festival! Shoppers are invited to browse fresh local produce, meet area farmers and vendors, and enjoy all the flavors of tomato season. Community members can also join the fun by entering the Tomato Pie Contest. For event updates and contest details, visit the Belmont NC Farmers Market Facebook page. As part of the celebration, Mayor Joe Jordan will present a Farmers Market proclamation during the August City Council meeting in recognition of the important role farmers markets play in the community.

The Mount Holly Farmers Market will offer several interactive activities throughout its Farmers Market Week celebration. Visitors can share what they love most about the market through an “I Love Farmers Markets Because” activity. Responses will be displayed around the market, creating a colorful celebration of the many reasons people value their local farmers market. Shoppers can also put their market knowledge to the test through a special scavenger hunt and vendor trivia challenge. Participants will need to visit and talk with vendors to find answers and earn a chance to win prizes. Giveaways include several $25 farmers market gift certificates and a grand prize $100 gift certificate. The celebration will also feature a special chef event highlighting fresh local foods.

The Gastonia Farmers Market will celebrate Farmers Market Week with activities and treats for the whole family. In recognition of the market’s contributions to the community, a proclamation celebrating National Farmers Market Week will be presented at the August 4th City Council meeting, highlighting the important role the market plays in supporting local farmers and vendors. Downstairs Ice Cream will offer special Farmers Market Week flavors and market shoppers will have the chance to enter a drawing for a special basket filled with market-inspired goodies. Families are also encouraged to bring kids for free face painting!

Whether enjoying a tomato-themed celebration in Belmont, completing a scavenger hunt in Mount Holly, sampling a special ice cream flavor in Gastonia, or simply filling a shopping bag with fresh local produce, community members are encouraged to come out and support Gaston County’s Farmers Markets August 2–8!

For more information about Gaston County farmers markets, visit Go Gaston.

Gaston County Farmers Markets (*these markets accept SNAP/EBT)

*Belmont NC Farmers Market — Stowe Park, 24 S. Main Street, Belmont, NC

Cherryville Farmers Market — Cherryville Mini Park, 220 E. Main Street, Cherryville, NC

Dallas Farmers Market — Sandcastle Farm, 147 Sandcastle Road, Dallas, NC

*Gastonia Farmers Market — 410 E. Long Avenue, Gastonia, NC

*Mount Holly Farmers Market — 226 S. Main Street, Mount Holly, NC

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